‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ACAB
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that is a law suit. if I were a delivery driver there would be areas I would refuse to deliver to but being tackled while doing nothing wrong and going about doing your job is some bullshiat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: that is a law suit. if I were a delivery driver there would be areas I would refuse to deliver to but being tackled while doing nothing wrong and going about doing your job is some bullshiat.


Good luck with that lawsuit, the cops have qualified immunity.

"I had reasonable fear for my safety!  HE WAS COMING RIGHT AT ME!!!"
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.


Their altered US flag colors really gets under my skin. They mean it as a police unity thing, but the message I receive is that they only back a certain version of the US.

Digging deeper into the coloring, they want a black and white divide, and the blue line is at the center of keeping it that way.

Terrible look no matter how you cut it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.


There are no good people.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was sitting on the bike in a fighting stance.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.

There are no good people.


If you think there are no good people you need to rethink the people you choose to surround yourself with. I see good people every day because I chose to make good people part of my life.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Their altered US flag colors really gets under my skin. They mean it as a police unity thing, but the message I receive is that they only back a certain version of the US.

Digging deeper into the coloring, they want a black and white divide, and the blue line is at the center of keeping it that way.

Terrible look no matter how you cut it.


The first time I saw one, or at least noticed was on a flag on a pole a few miles from my house.  No American flag was present.

I was ready to call the cops since I thought it was some neonazi compound.  I suppose I was right to a certain degree.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Police in America are not reformable, there is an institutionalized support for brutality and a near complete lack of accountability that needs to be destroyed in order to become a civilized nation.  The prosecutor-judge-police entanglements must be broken and a structure that supports actual checks and balances must be established.
 
JayCab
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.

Their altered US flag colors really gets under my skin. They mean it as a police unity thing, but the message I receive is that they only back a certain version of the US.

Digging deeper into the coloring, they want a black and white divide, and the blue line is at the center of keeping it that way.

Terrible look no matter how you cut it.


You don't have to dig deep. They call themselves the thin line "between civilization and the savages". It's right there on the label.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: thehellisthis: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.

There are no good people.

If you think there are no good people you need to rethink the people you choose to surround yourself with. I see good people every day because I chose to make good people part of my life.


They're not good people; they choose to do good things.  A fundamental shift in their personal situations may cause them to take more selfish measures to ensure self-preservation, but they are essentially the same people.
 
Elzar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In before shouldn't have been delivering food to rioters...

/ seriously fark the police
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if this was a guy named Reginald, delivering for Denny's.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.

Their altered US flag colors really gets under my skin. They mean it as a police unity thing, but the message I receive is that they only back a certain version of the US.

Digging deeper into the coloring, they want a black and white divide, and the blue line is at the center of keeping it that way.

Terrible look no matter how you cut it.


The people waving that ugly thing are the same ones cussing at Black athletes for "disrespecting the flag."

::: it's not about the flag.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the cops ate a free dinner.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have been delivering a meal of canned soup and Bumblebee tuna.

/"IT'S FOR MY FAMILY!!!!"
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why people have it out for the cops?

/1312
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If he was a Proud Boy he would have been good to go.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is further evidence that what the police are engaged in is not keeping order.  They are waging war.

They are disrupting supplies lines of their enemy.  Destroying medical supplies, conducting guerilla raids
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chucknasty: that is a law suit. if I were a delivery driver there would be areas I would refuse to deliver to but being tackled while doing nothing wrong and going about doing your job is some bullshiat.


Lawsuits do nothing.
It doesn't affect the cops in any way.
The city pays, and they get that money back from the people.
Makes the driver feel good after a very long, arduous legal process, but that's about it.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chucknasty: that is a law suit. if I were a delivery driver there would be areas I would refuse to deliver to but being tackled while doing nothing wrong and going about doing your job is some bullshiat.


Restaurants, delivery folks, and grocery stores should refuse to serve cops until those particular cops are fired. Starve them out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: chucknasty: that is a law suit. if I were a delivery driver there would be areas I would refuse to deliver to but being tackled while doing nothing wrong and going about doing your job is some bullshiat.

Restaurants, delivery folks, and grocery stores should refuse to serve cops until those particular cops are fired. Starve them out.


There's a reason why most cops don't get take-out or delivery.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: thehellisthis: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.

There are no good people.

If you think there are no good people you need to rethink the people you choose to surround yourself with. I see good people every day because I chose to make good people part of my life.

They're not good people; they choose to do good things.  A fundamental shift in their personal situations may cause them to take more selfish measures to ensure self-preservation, but they are essentially the same people.


Oy. Yes, there's nobody on Earth who wouldn't do something horrible in extreme circumstances. Correct, you win. It's just that you're ignoring the fact that the "extreme" line can be very different between different people.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A coworker of mine had a son who double majored in sociology and criminal justice because he wanted to study the inequalities that underlie a lot of crime, by all accounts he was a pretty peaceable and caring kid.

Long story short, kid graduated and took an easy paycheck job as a cop. Within six months his new buddies had completely brainwashed him and he was posting thin blue line crap and memes about roughing up perps. My friend and work was horrified at what he became.
 
Watubi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: chucknasty: that is a law suit. if I were a delivery driver there would be areas I would refuse to deliver to but being tackled while doing nothing wrong and going about doing your job is some bullshiat.

Good luck with that lawsuit, the cops have qualified immunity.

"I had reasonable fear for my safety!  HE WAS COMING RIGHT AT ME!!!"


Qualified immunity means you can't sue the employee...but you can still sue the employer
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet he was delivering BUMBLE BEE TUNA to the ANTIFA!  The libs call themselves the BBT-13 and they're coming in from Mexico to spit in cops food!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sorceror: thehellisthis: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: thehellisthis: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking pigs.  God damn motherf*cking pigs.  Every last one of them.

There are no "good cops".  There are some cops who occasionally do something good, mostly by accident or cynicism.  The vast majority of cops are authoritarian assholes with their own gang colors, military grade hardware, state sanction for their crimes and poor impulse control.  The rest enable and protect them from consequences.

ACAB.  Every f*cking last one.

There are no good people.

If you think there are no good people you need to rethink the people you choose to surround yourself with. I see good people every day because I chose to make good people part of my life.

They're not good people; they choose to do good things.  A fundamental shift in their personal situations may cause them to take more selfish measures to ensure self-preservation, but they are essentially the same people.

Oy. Yes, there's nobody on Earth who wouldn't do something horrible in extreme circumstances. Correct, you win. It's just that you're ignoring the fact that the "extreme" line can be very different between different people.


It's just my counter to, you know, cops are some monolithic unit of evil and other things I have to assume you believe, like that Jewish people have horns or all lawyers are evil or etc etc...
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I first watched it with the sound off and it was pretty goddamned bad. Then I unmuted it and the hair stood up on my neck and arms.

The voice of Overwatch dispatch. The look of Overwatch soldiers.

I am all kinda of creeped out right now.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw this movie. Several times. It doesn't end well.
 
