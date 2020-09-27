 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Heavy fighting breaks out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, possibly over the lack of marbles to put in one's mouth to aid in pronunciation   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey, Armenian state, Nagorno-Karabakh War, republics of Azerbaijan, Russia calls  
236 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 2:14 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we're going from 2020 back to the 1990s? Sign me up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is one of the most likely scenarios they practice on at military schools. It's interesting to see the many ways the US could be drawn in or not. Fortunately, we have a cool-headed, knowledgeable leader at the helm.
 
janzee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: This is one of the most likely scenarios they practice on at military schools. It's interesting to see the many ways the US could be drawn in or not. Fortunately, we have a cool-headed, knowledgeable leader at the helm.


Trump won't know a thing about this until FOX and Friends briefs him.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I swallow marbles so quickly, I just insert them in the other end having learned to garble.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Ooh there's some lovely rubble down here!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why can't they just flip a coin. Better than people dead.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And Turkey warning Armenia...

Disgusting. Armenia has the right to defend itself and it's people who live in Nagorno-Karabakh.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh great.. another war in the caucuses. Those always stay contained.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
when your still fighting over a potted plant 29 years after the divorce.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: This is one of the most likely scenarios they practice on at military schools. It's interesting to see the many ways the US could be drawn in or not. Fortunately, we have a cool-headed, knowledgeable leader at the helm.


Why in the fark would America get drawn into a fight between two tiny nations, other than Azeri Oil (but taking some supply out of the market would be good for shale).

Trump might lob a tomahawk or two, but if you haven't noticed - he's not a warmonger by American Presidential standards.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Let the whole world hear us ... such torment cannot be tolerated," said Ibrahim Zamin, another local. "What is the world doing?"

Sucking every last natural resource out of the ground to maximize profit and maximize human suffering for the benefit of the wealthy few. Why do you ask?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nagomo? I thought that was in Japan. No, wait. Na gor no. Never mind. Kerning is hard but I sees it like I sees it.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Einstürzende Neubauten - Nagorny Karabach (Official Video)
Youtube hd-6WweqD0Y
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: edmo: This is one of the most likely scenarios they practice on at military schools. It's interesting to see the many ways the US could be drawn in or not. Fortunately, we have a cool-headed, knowledgeable leader at the helm.

Why in the fark would America get drawn into a fight between two tiny nations, other than Azeri Oil (but taking some supply out of the market would be good for shale).

Trump might lob a tomahawk or two, but if you haven't noticed - he's not a warmonger by American Presidential standards.


Since Russia supports Armenia (the Christians), then I suppose Putin wouldn't mind if Trump did exactly that.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Let the whole world hear us ... such torment cannot be tolerated," said Ibrahim Zamin, another local. "What is the world doing?"

Dude, right now is not a good time.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nagono-Shi is a place in Japan.

But Nagumo was a military leader in Japan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chūichi​_​Nagumo

Got it all sorted out thanks to Google, or rather, thanks to Duck Duck Go, Brantgoose's favourite waterfowl related search engine, although it isn't nearly as catholic as Google. It does have fairly good security, I guess.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Admiral Nagumo (left), with school chum
 
