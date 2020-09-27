 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Anything's an "object of intrigue" if you're brave enough   (atlasobscura.com)
    Espionage, rectal tool kit, espionage artifacts, International Spy Museum, Atlas Obscura, height of the Cold War, CIA operatives  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: ...is the rectal tool kit: a tightly sealed, pill-shaped container full of tools...

Wouldn't it be more accurate to call it a suppository-shaped container?  Pills aren't the size of a man's palm.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Watching the embedded video, a few points of order.  The man is curator of a private museum, not necessarily a retired intelligence officer, so his assertions are likely at-best second-hand.  Are there any credible stories of the thing being carried or successfully used?  It doesn't look like it stays tightly shut, the force to open it looks small.  Would it remain sealed to its *ahem* environment successfully, and how does it not open-up?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh boy.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
didnt watch the video, but damn, i hope that man had really small hands
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can't even sit down now that I've seen that picture...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...und eff you need to deploy your rectal tool kit, don't mess about. You're already in a tight spot, so squat and make ready. Questions? No, the ladies cannot have two tool kits."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: didnt watch the video, but damn, i hope that man had really small hands


If it was that or be tortured or executed, I imagine most people would find the motivation
 
neeNHA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Butt. James Butt."

/im 10, apparently
 
neeNHA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dr. NOPE
Coldfinger
Thunderbutt
Up Her Majesty's Secret Service
Moonbreaker
For Brown Eyes Only
Rectopussy
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was there a small neighborhood Ace hardware version of the kit, so you could sort of work your way up to the full Home Depot version?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I remember that episode of MacGyver!
 
neeNHA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Your mission, should you choose to accept it..."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: baka-san: didnt watch the video, but damn, i hope that man had really small hands

If it was that or be tortured or executed, I imagine most people would find the motivation


You'd also have to have it in your ass for all the days you're not arrested.

Probably whilst you sleep as well?

The design doesn't work anyway, it'll obviously come apart when you attempt to remove it. The real version would have a screw cap.
 
treesloth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: The design doesn't work anyway, it'll obviously come apart when you attempt to remove it. The real version would have a screw cap.


We'll just have to defer to your greater experience in sticking things up your butt, I guess.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The idea that James Bond had one of these up his a$$ in every movie casts the films in a whole new light.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.