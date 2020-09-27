 Skip to content
(Patch)   Aaaannnd...here come the aliens   (patch.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2020 is like season 2 of American Horror Story. That season had everything. So i guess we finally know the answer to the age ood question: Life clearly imitates art.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, why not?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a good picture in the article.  I assume that's an actual photograph and not photoshopped in any way...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you think is going to happen when the best radio telescope to talk to them was broken earlier this year?  Poor unfortunate Arecibo.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: What do you think is going to happen when the best radio telescope to talk to them was broken earlier this year?  Poor unfortunate Arecibo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See what you get for not raiding area 51 this year?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's fine. We can't handle our own shiat, but we'll make great pets.

Porno for Pyros - Pets
Youtube H833o5lnB2E
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FARK should have an annual forum for UFO stories just like we do for ghost stories on Halloween. I'm sure some farkers have fascinating tales to tell.
 
Lostkacz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is from the East Islip, NY Patch?  C'mon... The only aliens on Long Island are the ones brought in to cut their lawns and paint their decks.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe the events of 2020 have just conditioned us for the alien invasion.

E.T. overlords have got to be better than our current crop of politicians.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.


Why would I want to repel an alien invasion at this point? To keep my capitalistic dystopian, proto-fascist, pandemic ridden, environmentally collapsing, overworked, overstressed and angry society? Even if it didn't turn out like the Vulcans landing in Montana I give it good odds of not being worse
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Alien Invasion Latest 2020 Threat As UFO Sightings crazies Shoot Up In NY
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's streetlights, people. Take a walk up and down the boulevard of reality.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An alien invasion would be a welcome reprieve at this point.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TAKE ME WITH YOU!
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Listened to the Skinwalker Ranch Episode on the "Supernatural, by Ashley Flowers" podcast, on Spotify. Great to listen, creepy as all hell.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see the good folks at Niagara Falls AFB are back in the Black Projects game; good to know.
 
g.fro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.


Anyone who seriously thinks an alien invasion would cause all of humanity to unite in common purpose doesn't know humans.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guinsu: The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.

Why would I want to repel an alien invasion at this point? To keep my capitalistic dystopian, proto-fascist, pandemic ridden, environmentally collapsing, overworked, overstressed and angry society? Even if it didn't turn out like the Vulcans landing in Montana I give it good odds of not being worse


So, are we talking Natasha Henstridge looking aliens or, like, xenomorphs or something along those line?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.


I was hoping Covid was the thing that could unite the human race short of an alien invasion and boy was I wrong.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.


fark that. I say we feed the Trumpists to the aliens.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: I see the good folks at Niagara Falls AFB are back in the Black Projects game; good to know.


The article makes it sound like it's a Downstate thing. Don't blame the aliens for not wanting to come Upstate.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

g.fro: The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.

Anyone who seriously thinks an alien invasion would cause all of humanity to unite in common purpose doesn't know humans.


Humans are gonna human and the best/worst traits will still show through. There will be those who will try for peace, those who will collaborate/sell-out to the Russians, sorry, I mean Aliens, and those who will fight.

Pretty much the same as now really.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this about the Goodyear blimp again?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alcohol,, drugs, or just batshait crazy....  'extraterrestrials', if they did exist, wouldn't get near Planet Earth.   Radio / TV signals would have warned them off long ago...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what happens when City folk go upstate.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pudding Taine: The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.

fark that. I say we feed the Trumpists to the aliens.


Well, if the aliens are looking for intelligence, that is their only option.. Damn sure won't find that from the Left....
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i have been telling you degenerates for years. but no......streetlight this, and swamp gas that. i told ya so.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The green light moving in a figure eight sounds like a meteor. If so, it was too small to be seen across several states.

The figure eight might describe the apparent motion of two chunks. The green light would be caused by ionized oxygen and is a common description of the larger meteors. The small shooting-stars are about the size of a grain of sand. The larger meteors that are described as "fireballs" or "green lights" are probably the size of peebles or small boulders. Technically a "boulder" can weigh only several pounds.

I once found a chunk of garnite (semiprecious gemstone) the size of my head in the woods but it was too heavy to carry out to "civilization", or it would have made a grand door-stop.

I know something of the semiotics of UFOs, having followed the UFO news since childhood and having seen many many objects which I successfully identified as ordinary mundane things like baloons, planets, stars, aircraft doing things that they are said not to do but can from special POV, etc. I have even spotted the Iridium statellites and the International Space Station, consulting online sources to verify that they might be visible at the time and date in question. They are quite distinctive, however, and you don't really need to consult their scheduled appearances.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just like the Rapture, the Alien Invasion already happened.

If you're still here, Jesus didn't take you, and the Xenos don't want you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Is this about the Goodyear blimp again?


It's an omen in the sky. They couldn't find a Baby Trump to deflate, so they used a regular B-limp.

Or is it a Zeppelin dirigible, not a Balloon of the God Emperor? I am afraid Count Zeppelin would throw me overboard if I made the mistake in identification within earshot.

The Goodyear Blimp actually looked like a blimp in those film clips and photographic stills.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

g.fro: The Pope of Manwich Village: Good. About the only thing that could maybe, possibly, most likely bring this country back together would be setting aside our differences and organizing to repel an alien invasion - "alien" as in the extraterrestrial variety, just to clarify.

Anyone who seriously thinks an alien invasion would cause all of humanity to unite in common purpose doesn't know humans.


That's why I'm rooting for the Reapers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Just like the Rapture, the Alien Invasion already happened.

If you're still here, Jesus didn't take you, and the Xenos don't want you.


A perfectly cromulent theory that is all the more likely with Trump the Fauve Beast 666 in global power. I also would accept the Hippie theory that we might be dead and this is Hell.

I believe that all religions are true (just not here). Therefore everybody's Heaven is somebody else's Hell. One man's meat is another man's poison, after all.

This might be Supralapsarian Calvinist Heaven, in which case it might be everybody else's Hell or Purgatory.

How can you tell which Universe you are in, theologically speaking? You can't test the physics and I assume Darwinism works the same everywhere. There is no Darwinist Heaven. It's the Degree Zero of multiverses.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Is this about the Goodyear blimp again?


THEY'RE ZEPPELINS NOW AND HID THE TRUTH FROM US
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Russians and the Americans agreed to set aside their differences in the event of an Alien Invasion. This happened under Reagan and Gorbachev I believe. I believe it is a fact and not a conspiracy theory because of military contingency planning. The USA had war plans in the 1920s for fighting both Canada and Mexico. The Canadian government had its own plans to hold out until help came (from the UK, Europe, Russia, whatever).

I think it would be a bit naive to think help would come, but the war might become a general world war if we held out long enough, and with the aide of the Russian Generals, January and February, we might be able to get up a good resistance movement before Spring of the following year. You never know until you try.
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
patch.comView Full Size



They should not be using photos like this in news stories. Americans arent smart enough to realize that its an artists rendering.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chieromancer: Maybe the events of 2020 have just conditioned us for the alien invasion.

E.T. overlords have got to be better than our current crop of politicians.


Even if they're farming us.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.