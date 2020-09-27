 Skip to content
(Today)   This kid is totally going to be a serial killer   (today.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
filmdaily.coView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This remake of Mannequin is awfully grim.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What, Mother? Yes, the media are being presumptuous again."
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or they could become successful entertainers

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a prop comedian.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid had one of those onesie Halloween costumes of a skeleton. Kid wore it everywhere for a year, until he grew so much the leg parts were up around his knees.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommy blogger forces her son to pose with skeleton because she thinks it will get her clicks.

Yeah, serial killer is definitely on the table for this kid.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serial killer or future congressman?

Hard to tell the difference
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be more worried if he was mistreating animals.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His actual future:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/I hope his future children like Siouxsie and the Banshees!
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kidz Cereal
Youtube Xib6FX5B48M
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Mommy blogger forces her son to pose with skeleton because she thinks it will get her clicks.

Yeah, serial killer is definitely on the table for this kid.


Forget genocide or rigging elections, this is the kind of crap that makes the case for shutting down Facebook.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a President of United States.

/ Why not both...
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frosted is me, I'm a cereal
My taste is good, milky razors
I'm a cereal, swallow your death
Take another bite, taste me
I'm good - frosted lasers

Listen to the bowl
Snap, crackle, pop
You're addicted to me
You can't stop
I'm cereal

Take another bite
You know you should
You can't deny me
I taste too good
I'm cereal

I wanna be a kidz cereal!
Kidz cereal!
(Killer) kidz cereal!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby's Headline: "This kid is totally going to be a serial killer"

Yeah, make no bones about it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alas, poor Yorick!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmmm, I like it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe he's Jerry Garcia's great grandkid.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or worse, a Chiropractor.
 
uck It
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe his mom is a supermodel, so the skeleton relatable.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So I get to deal with a second coming of Marilyn Manson in 2040?

You're the worst 2020.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nah, he is connecting with a toy.  Even a weird toy.  If he makes a connection, if it makes him happy he probably isn't a psycho.

My nephew on the other hand is already showing the signs.  I won't spend the night in the same house as him until I have an escape route planned.  Just a matter of time and his parents refuse to see it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sexual Harassment Skeleton
Youtube UIaubNk0e58
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: [images7.memedroid.com image 789x818]


I totally have that blue sweater and all 3 of our boys have worn it.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where's his father?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, I think it's pretty normal for little kids to love skeletons and bones. But don't let me stop you from 2020ing everything.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Where's his father?


Spoiler alert:  The skeleton happens to be the remains of his dead father.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zipf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Opacity: Serial killer or future congressman?

Hard to tell the difference


But I thought a congressman keeps his skeletons in the closet.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: mrspeacock: Where's his father?

Spoiler alert:  The skeleton happens to be the remains of his dead father.


Makes perfect sense now.  Thinking about it, still 50/50 on serial killer.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Or a prop comedian.


Fark user imageView Full Size

There's more Jeff Dunham than Jeff Dahmer in this kid.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My kids into skeletons right now. Along with dragons, dinosaurs and horsies.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Going?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eh. When I was little I dragged around weird stuff I had inexplicably grown an attachment to. I'm relatively sane. Relatively.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ok that made me laugh. nice.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: In all seriousness, I think it's pretty normal for little kids to love skeletons and bones. But don't let me stop you from 2020ing everything.


Whoa, that brings back something I haven't thought about for decades.

When I was about five years old, we lived in a new subdivision. There was a bone pit nearby, and every kid in the neighborhood had a collection of skulls and such. Or maybe it was just me. :-)

I assume it was former farmland and we had discovered where departed dogs & cats were laid to rest, or where someone field-dressed their small game. Good times.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the first article on Fark where I have wanted to see the ads on the side bar.  So disappointing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Iniamyen: In all seriousness, I think it's pretty normal for little kids to love skeletons and bones. But don't let me stop you from 2020ing everything.

Whoa, that brings back something I haven't thought about for decades.

When I was about five years old, we lived in a new subdivision. There was a bone pit nearby, and every kid in the neighborhood had a collection of skulls and such. Or maybe it was just me. :-)

I assume it was former farmland and we had discovered where departed dogs & cats were laid to rest, or where someone field-dressed their small game. Good times.


Old slaughterhouse / rendering plant ?
 
jaytkay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: jaytkay: Iniamyen: In all seriousness, I think it's pretty normal for little kids to love skeletons and bones. But don't let me stop you from 2020ing everything.

Whoa, that brings back something I haven't thought about for decades.

When I was about five years old, we lived in a new subdivision. There was a bone pit nearby, and every kid in the neighborhood had a collection of skulls and such. Or maybe it was just me. :-)

I assume it was former farmland and we had discovered where departed dogs & cats were laid to rest, or where someone field-dressed their small game. Good times.

Old slaughterhouse / rendering plant ?


I don't remember anything big like cow skulls, which is why I think pets or small game.
 
