(NYPost)   Philadelphia politician mistakenly believes that he's Chicago politician   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another crook caught.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he wasn't an immigrant from a "shiathole nation", I'd think he was aiming for a job in the Trump administration
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Store from his clients at Wells Fargo.  I'm shocked.  I do hope he told the detectives who the higher ups were.  Why should the little guy go to jail whether the bosses walk free?
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh I thought this would be about Biden being confused about something, as usual.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wantingout: Oh I thought this would be about Biden being confused about something, as usual.


Not confused ... Happy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they got into a fight about regional pizza?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He voted for Mayor Daley?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: they got into a fight about regional pizza?


Close, regional casserole
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Store from his clients at Wells Fargo.  I'm shocked.  I do hope he told the detectives who the higher ups were.  Why should the little guy go to jail whether the bosses walk free?


It sounded like he was pretty low on the ladder at Wells. I'm surprised the leadership there didn't go after him for stealing their loot.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wantingout: Oh I thought this would be about Biden being confused about something, as usual.


Considering that Trump sounds like Ron Paul trying to speak whilst in the middle of a stroke, okay.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
entering sham marriage

Aren't they all?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jim32rr: gameshowhost: they got into a fight about regional pizza?

Close, regional casserole


alright. thaaaat's it. fight!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You could have just said politician. Grifting is required credit for a PoliSci degree.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: entering sham marriage

Aren't they all?


By no means!  Didn't your parents ever tell you about what can happen when an international model and a frumpy real estate mogul love each other very much?
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His political party isn't mentioned in the article. Why is that?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: If he wasn't an immigrant from a "shiathole nation", I'd think he was aiming for a job in the Trump administration


Luckily he immigrated to another shiathole nation so the transition wasn't too harsh.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"During his marriage, he secretly wed another classmate in a ceremony in the bride's home country in Senegal in 2013, according to the indictment, which also alleges that the woman entered into her own shame marriage to obtain permanent residency status in the US."

Who edited this shiat? Freud?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
During his marriage, he secretly wed another classmate in a ceremony in the bride's home country in Senegal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: entering sham marriage

Aren't they all?


Seriously though. The embezzlement is one thing but who the fark are the government to tell someone their marriage is a sham? The fact that we still prosecute this is an abomination. Like everyone wants their marriage to be white picket fences and 2.5 kids.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KCinPA: His political party isn't mentioned in the article. Why is that?


Because one can assume that a politician in Philadelphia is a Democrat?

Unless you really think the NYPost is part of the liberal MSM media?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: KCinPA: His political party isn't mentioned in the article. Why is that?

Because one can assume that a politician in Philadelphia is a Democrat?

Unless you really think the NYPost is part of the liberal MSM media?


Not necessarily. Here is Pa. we have a huge amount of politicians who run for both parties on the ticket.  The party doesn't matter because the platform is basically the same. Wolf opened up two weeks after Republican Governors.
 
EL EM
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I resent! Philly doesn't need lessons from Chicago.
 
