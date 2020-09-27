 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Guardian insists socks with sandals are cool. Only if you're going to canasta with the Bernsteins at Del Boca Vista   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
261 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 1:43 PM (53 minutes ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think of sock with sandals as being something that only middle-aged or older Asian men wear. At least around here, anyway.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was always cool, you just didn't understand.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's CRUISE CONTROL for me and my YACHT ROCK lifestyle.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I think of sock with sandals as being something that only middle-aged or older Asian men wear. At least around here, anyway.


It's always been in fashion among the Germans.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also OK if you're a Roman soldier. Those guys had to stand around in Britannia and Germania with nothing on their feet but thin sandels, socks and maybe a lot of cloth foot wrappers in lieu of Russian felt boots.

I have boots rated down to -65 degrees (from a maximum of about 10) but I haven't had to wear them for years thanks to global warming hoaxes keeping my toesies warm in dress shoes and sneakers.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Socks and flip flops are Texas winter footwear.

But I only wear them at home.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x239]


Behold! The Son of Man learns something from the Romans after all.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Socks with sandals didn't suddenly become cool. The phenomenon they're looking for is, rich and attractive people get to do whatever they want and normies will find an excuse to fawn over it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crocs are safe 99% of the time. The other 1% of the time, you break your fricking neck.

The Men's room at the Mall was flooded by one of the urinals yesterday. It had reached the handicapped booth by the time I left, clutching the stalls like I do the seats on a bus when I have to walk while the bus is moving.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buttercat: Socks and flip flops are Texas winter footwear.

But I only wear them at home.


Get you some japanese toe socks, you can thank me later!

PS:  they also make a surf/rocky shoreline pair out of scuba diving material for fisherman and metal detecting!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nobody laughed at the Roman armies when they wore socks with sandels, and even today, made men can make the Look work because they are heavily armed or even lightly armed, with enormous guns.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't bend it like that.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I think of sock with sandals as being something that only middle-aged or older Asian men wear. At least around here, anyway.


I wear socks with my flip flops on occasion - when I do, my vietnamese sister in law starts chanting "one of us! one of us!"
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course I wear socks with sandals. Do you really want to see my toenail fungus, bunions, and hammer toe?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Crocs are safe 99% of the time. The other 1% of the time, you break your fricking neck.

The Men's room at the Mall was flooded by one of the urinals yesterday. It had reached the handicapped booth by the time I left, clutching the stalls like I do the seats on a bus when I have to walk while the bus is moving.


Glad you made it out, get that prostate checked out
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been wearing socks under my Tevas for goin' on 30 years.

Feet that don't stink are cool.

You can take your fashion opinions and use 'em to hold up your pants.

billtaylorcsp.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am a sandal person, and you'd have to claw my sandals off my cold dead feet. Hence, during winter, I just put on socks with my sandals. Fight me.
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

(not me, but a brother in The Fight)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some old guy told me that the socks were better for the feet.  It took me years to try it.  He was right.  My feet would get really dried out, leathery, and then the callouses.  I wore flip flops about nine months out of the year before that.  What do I know?  I still think that women wearing cowboy boots and dresses at a formal affair is just creepy.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Some old guy told me that the socks were better for the feet.  It took me years to try it.  He was right.  My feet would get really dried out, leathery, and then the callouses.  I wore flip flops about nine months out of the year before that.  What do I know?  I still think that women wearing cowboy boots and dresses at a formal affair is just creepy.


Wrong
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not against others wearing them but I do have an affinity for keeping my socks dry from puddles.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Socks with sandals have always been cool
Dress socks have never been cool with any style of Footwear
it's just that with sandals you can see the idiots wearing dress socks
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who are the Bernsteins? I thought I knew everyone from Del Boca Vista.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm for socks no matter what kind of footwear one is wearing.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
socks'n'sandals
as I hold on to your love handles
(repeat chorus)


-Graham Parker
 
Lunakki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I live in Oregon, and tons of people around here shamelessly wear socks with sandals. I'll do it occasionally if I'm running to the mailbox and I'm too lazy to put on real shoes or take off my socks, but I always feel bad about myself when I do. I remember looking at a line of people about a month ago and probably a third of them were wearing socks with sandals.

It's so wet here that it doesn't make much practical sense IMO. Maybe it's just part of the overall culture of dressing very casually.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I suddenly want a Tom Collins.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
provided the socks aren't black dress socks and the sandal has no big toe separator (or any toe separation), it has never been uncool. not exactly cool by any reasonable measure, but not uncool.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ketkarsa: I am a sandal person, and you'd have to claw my sandals off my cold dead feet. Hence, during winter, I just put on socks with my sandals. Fight me.
[live.staticflickr.com image 850x637]
(not me, but a brother in The Fight)


those adidas flip flops are awesome. current and former swimmers get it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noah_Tall: Of course I wear socks with sandals. Do you really want to see my toenail fungus, bunions, and hammer toe?


Stop! Hammer toe!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
