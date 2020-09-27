 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Meanwhile in Morocco, they ain't playing around   (apnews.com) divider line
    Morocco  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Casablanca, tough measures to keep people from leaving town are in place.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Tough measures to keep people from leaving town?  I'm shocked!"
"Your plane tickets, sir."
"Oh, thank you."
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 291x419]


(shakes tiny fist)
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Pokemon Go gifts beg to differ.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Of all the gin joints in the world, she has to walk in to mine."
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rounding up these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the virus aint playin' and neither should we. for some reason though, america just doesnt get it. your freedoms are too important. get your shiat together.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm honestly impressed with the Moroccan response to COVID. They're actually taking this shiat seriously unlike say Trumplandia
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember: You can't spell Marrehskehshe without "Mask."
 
