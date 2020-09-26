 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   British government determined to out-stupid the U.S. in Coronavirus response   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

60 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 8:20 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America learned from the best.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



33 areas in lockdown right now. More daily cases than at the peak of the crisis.

Sweden's utterly botched failure of a response to COVID isn't even looking that bad right now.

Boris is still flip-flopping his way merrily down the polls, with his magical 10pm pub closing times only made the streets jammed with drunks, and overwhelmed the public transport system.

No wonder Nicola is trying to rebuild Hadrians Wall!! ;p
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The uk graph is all sorts of useless because that first peak they were only testing hospital admissions whereas for the second peaks there's a lot more testing going on.

They suspect the actual daily total during the first peak was around 100,000.

I mean, things are definitely bad, but the graph really needs a lot of asterisks now.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.