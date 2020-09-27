 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at a funeral
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Images that precede unfortunate events.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, in short, that crank on the side of the casket is NOT like the crank on a jack in the box, and does not cause pop goes the weasel to play
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've only been to two funerals. Neither were of note or consequence and I have a hard time consoling those who have lost a loved one because it's not something I have ever experienced.

It's probably the ONLY upside to being a black sheep in a field of lily whites.
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom's father passed away in 1996. He was a major in the Air Force in WWII (China Burma India campaign). So, obviously, his casket was draped with the flag when we left the funeral home. We got to the church for his funeral mass the flag was removed and replaced with the traditional pall.

When the flag was removed, the funeral home attendants started folding it like they'd fold a blanket. Without thinking I just blurted out "please fold that correctly". Everyone stopped and looked at me and I said "he served his country - please fold the flag correctly" (or something like that). Funeral director gave them a nod & the flag was folded in the traditional triangle.

We held my mom's wake in 2015 at the same funeral home. The funeral director came up to me and introduced himself. The. He told me he wanted to thank me. For what? He said he never forgot my comment at my grandfather's funeral and he's made sure the flag gets folded correctly at all times - even if it's only going to be for an hour during a funeral mass.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I never understood why the flag is triangled, but it's cool they did that for you and everyone subsequently.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been 3 funerals I missed due to canceled flights and many regrets associated but sometimes there's just nothing one can do about it but return home and raise a glass to two.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My father passed away over 30 years ago. On the first day of visitation I went to the casket and looked at Dad. The funeral home had done a great job, the makeup was very natural, even a tan birthmark by the bridge of his nose was there. Just like he was napping.

He winked at me, and my heart leapt into my throat. He was alive and we needed to help him! As I turned my head to find someone, I realized it was an illusion from the dots on my veil moving in front of my eyes.

And I thought, Dad will get a good laugh out of this when I finally get the chance to tell him.
 
TheWriteGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My grandma was midway into dementia when my dad died in 2007. When my super-slender best friend approached Gram at the funeral, Gram loudly said "You have no boobies at all."
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Being a Southerner, funerals are a huge thing.  Especially in less urban areas.  The main funeral home in my hometown is family run, to the point that when someone in my extended family dies, all the undertakers get on the phone and call the out of towners to see if they are planning to attend.  Those calls will determine how big an event to plan and possible locations needed, like chapel at the funeral home, church chapel, church sanctuary, graveside, etc.

My dad's baby brother died in the early 1990s.  His daughters, who were both in their late 30s to late 40s, acted like idiots at the service.  They were wailing and throwing themselves on the casket, as if they were preteens, and Dad died after fighting off a gang of bandits to preserve the daughters and their virtue.

My dad died later in the decade, and the services were of course, handled by the same crew.  One of the undertakers had mentioned how close to the date both men had died in the separate years, and my sister and I got to talking about the differences.  Things like, wondering if the extensive drought had affected the flowers for the casket blanket, had we remembered to use the tie Mom picked out or had the joker in the family slipped a flashy one in, etc.  I looked at my sister and said, "Remember how the cousins acted?  Are you going to wail or am I?  She said, "Neither.  Daddy would be mortified if we did.  Then, again, he's mortifying right now."

I looked at her, she looked at me.  And we both fell out, laughing, and laughing loudly.  Since my mother was the only one of her generation to absolutely insist on higher education, we did not bother trying to explain to the onlookers, guests, and other mourners present.  My mother just sort of shrugged and passed it off as expressed grief.  It was hours later, sitting at home that we were able to let the rest of the immediate family in on the joke.

Even after all these years, any of us can look at the others, mention that early funeral, and know that we will all laugh again at those cousins, as well as our later antics at our Dad's funeral.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A good friend of mine from high school passed away in 2015. When I went to his funeral, many of the mourners were sharing stories about how he had impacted their lives. My tuen came, so I related a story from school about how he liked to draw, and was always drawing something...one of his works in particular was a character of his talking about something (we'd been out of school for 32 years at this point, so the memories were a tad dulled), but, as the comic progressed, the character was melting. I had asked my friend why...but he never told me. I turned to his urn and said, "Thanks a lot, you bastard, for taking your damn secret to the grave!"

Needless to say, that elicited a huge laugh from everyone.

I shared a tankard of mead with his medieval (Realms Of Avalon, IIRC) cosplay friends at the wake.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One branch of my family tree has a very common last name running through it (think Jones/Smith/Black level of common), although the males were all either only children or only sons for several generations, so no, we aren't related to anyone you knew (but I digress).

At a funeral for a grandmother when we went to the cemetery there was some fairly significant confusion when we arrived. As it turns out within sight of the family plot was another plot for another family with the same last name. Instead of looking at the plot number, the gravediggers just looked at the name, didn't think twice about it being a common name, and dug a hole in the wrong plot.

Quick thinking on the funeral directors part, and a few of the better composed relatives, and all of the flowers and other decorations were moved about 50' in a minute or so. Similar to the CSB about folding the flag, there's something about being cool under pressure that funeral directors have, there was nothing he was going to do about the pile of dirt or hole in the ground, but as quickly as possible he fixed what he could so we could get closure... actually it was more like completion of our service.

I'd imagine there were a few new gravediggers the next day.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mom went to my grandfather's funeral for one reason. "To make sure that the bastard is really dead".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My next door neighbor was killed by a bear. We went to the funeral and it was at a Ukrainian Orthodox church. So it was stand, sit, stand, sit, etc. At some point everyone lines up to do mass. We're atheists and have nothing to do with that. My father turns to me and quotes O Brother Where Art Thou and says "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's lookin' for answers." It took everything I had to keep from laughing like a hyena.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think this story came from Peter O'Toole. About the drinking habits of O'Toole and Richard Harris. It seems that they had befriended a small pub owner in Dublin. The pub was small. Normal size publican. They'd gone pub crawling after a performance. and wound up in the smallest pub they'd ever seen. Eventually, in the wee hours, they bought the pub.

Later that day, when daylight and reason were making gauzy efforts to clear their minds, one of them said, "I think we bought the pub."  The other though startled at the news didn't doubt its truth. So, they tried to retrace their steps and correct the situation. Eventually, through the process of elimination, they found their new shop where the publican handed them back their check. Well, relief brought thirst and they toasted their new friend and through the years when their careers brought them to Dublin they revisited him, becoming close friends in the process.

Well, time passed. Considerable time passed. And news that the publican had died reached them in London. So, they quickly readied themselves for the trip and spent whatever it took to get to the funeral in time. Well, despite their efforts, they missed the church service, but hurried out to the cemetery where they found the burial in its later stages. The failure to give their friend a proper sendoff and their grief at missing things soon turned the two sentimental and tearful and they shared their tears with wife and family, falling to their knees in grief. And this went on for some time, and how they deduced that something was wrong I can't remember. I suspect they saw one of the printed sheets with the death announcement or perhaps it was the absence of people they recognized or perhaps it was the presence of a second funeral proceeding further down when they realized that they were at the wrong burial plot.

/Apologies to the actor whose story I've borrowed. I hope I told it a fraction as well.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm thinking sunny has been listening to fake doctors, real friends. The only thing of note was when my wife's abusive grandfather tried to make himself center of attention at my wife's grandmother's funeral. They had been divorced for over 15 years at that point.
 
mcra0019
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, my uncle backed into the hearse carrying my grandmother (his mother) so they had to use the backup hearse, which was in the midst of getting repainted and had copious amounts of primer grey splotches.  Very solemn and dignified.
 
hershy799
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My aunt had two stories (I was not yet alive):
1.) At some family member's funeral, she got a fit of the giggles; don't know why. The guy sitting next to her thought she was crying and handed her a handkerchief. She then faked crying but wasn't able to get tears, thus returning a dry handkerchief.

2.) At her cousin's funeral, she saw the casket -- a very simple pine box, as per Jewish custom. However, she was not aware of said custom and thought to herself "Popsie [their grandfather], you cheap son-of-a-biatch." Although apparently her grandfather was a cheap SOB in other ways...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dads funeral in Ought3.
Almost late to his own funeral.

His urn and ashes were here with me in Virginia, the funeral was in New Jersey...original family area.
I had rented a big Econoline van to take the YPAC clan up there and back.

Of course, traffic going through Jersey was backed up on the highway.
Screw it...I'm in the emergency lane, flashers on, going as fast as I dared.

Daring a cop to stop me. Had the speech all prepared.
"Dude, this man, WWII vet, has to get to his funeral. It is at 2PM....you can lead, follow, or give me a ticket later. But he WILL be there on time."

Of course, I didn't get stopped and we got there with 15 mins to spare.
 
basicstock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funerals and Funeral Homes used to really creep me out.
Thank goodness for Six Feet Under.  Now I find them really interesting.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At my friend Steve's funeral the pastor and his helpers couldn't get the church PA system to work while the congregation sat and waited. Finally someone said "Steve! Quit screwing around!" Suddenly the PA started working again and the pastor laughed and said "he's having a last bit of fun with us."

After the funeral I stood looking at his urn and thinking "okay, wise guy. Let's see you talk your way out of this!"

/Steve was that kind of guy
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I could tell you about my father's funeral when I was 11 that I couldn't make it through. St. Patrick's day has never been the same.

But I guessing ya'll want something a little light-hearted.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We buried a friend a number of years ago, who while drunk and high drove his BMW right through someone's house while running from the cops. (He was the only one hurt, at least that's a blessing).

He was a very gentle soul, always giving and kind; but with obvious issues/flaws.

The speech all of my/his friends gave in succession were very touching, moving, and poignant.  I'd written something to say, something I thought would have been moving and reflect on my friend's life, but never got up to read it. I sat there just in shock, I guess, the entire time.

I regret not standing up and reading what I wrote to this day, and still have the tribute tucked in a drawer.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At my fathers funeral my mother had had a picture montage of photos made set to music on a dvd.  She set up her laptop in front of everyone during the funeral for everyone to watch.  Because of the daylight vs. laptop screen you couldn't see anything on the screen.  So everyone sat there in awkward silence listening to 'Forever Young' by Rod Stewart staring at an essentially blank computer screen.

I would've chosen a ZZ Top or George Thorogood song
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At my father's mother's funeral, I was chosen last minute to be one of the pall bearers. I'd never done it before and was terrified. It didn't help that it had rained the night before, and the path from the hearse to the grave was on a slight incline and muddy. We were all wearing flat soled dress shoes, no traction, so of course we slip. There was this heart-stopping moment when I really thought we were all going to go down and drop the casket, but we managed to keep our feet and finish the journey.

We still chuckle about it, though I've made sure never to be a pall bearers again.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At an uncle's funeral.
Everything went well. At the end, we all lined up for viewing before going out to the cemetary. I'm with my brother and his wife.

Now, I make it a point to set my ringtones to specific songs for certain family members to know instantly who is calling without looking, and my default is a Dethklok tune so I never mistake another's cell ringing as me.

Sister-in-law's phone goes off as we are in line.

Man In The Box.

Ever since, that has been the ringtone for her on every phone I have.
 
nartreb [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just attended a funeral two days ago, so I'm not getting much of a kick...

The deceased wasn't religious, but a rabbi was on hand for the service (with a brief guest psalm reading by a preacher from the widow's faith).  (Side note: I think this is the first time I'd been in a truly multi-faith cemetery, with the headstones of Taoists and so forth intermingled freely among the Christian graves, rather than segregated in their own sections.)    I get the impression the rabbi had never met the dead man, but he'd done a great job, literally overnight, of collecting stories to tell, and he presented them honestly ("the family told me...").  I was surprised how affecting it was.   I've heard enough funeral orations devoted to stupid pieties and downright hypocrisy, so this was a nice change.  It didn't hurt that the deceased was a genuinely good man and truly loved by his entire family, but I have to give the rabbi credit for a difficult job well done.
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My father died at age in his late 80s, my mom was early 80s at that time. Dad was the biggest kvetcher on the planet: he'd biatch if his supper was too hot, or too cold. If the weather was good or bad. If my mom went out or stayed home. Didn't matter, nothing was right for him.

My mom held my hand throughout the funeral mass. When the priest started extolling dear old dad as "the sweetest man you'd ever meet, a man who never complained about a thing in his life", my frail old mom squeezed my hand so hard I had bruises for a week.

I think she was signaling to me that I shouldn't get up and punch the old clerical coot in the face.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
my brother was characteristically late for our grandmother's visitation.  as he walked up to me I gave him the cliche, 'thanks for showing up' to which he replied, "Hey, I'm only here so I don't get haunted".
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was at the visitation for my Father-in-Law. He'd had a long road with Alzheimer's and strokes, so MIL and BIL had made the arrangements a good bit in advance. I was standing next to them when they both started staring at the casket. Something wasn't quite right. All of sudden, MIL went "That ain't the right one we picked out." The Funeral Home lady looked like she wanted to sink through the floor. They stepped into the next room and made the situation right (free).

FIL would have had a laugh. He used to deliver the things.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I never understood why the flag is triangled, but it's cool they did that for you and everyone subsequently.


A vet once told me it's because it's supposed to be reminisce of Revolutionary war tri-corner hats.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At my uncle's funeral I was asked to be a pallbearer, I had never been one before so I took it as a great honor. Well my brother was on the other side of the coffin and when we were at the cemetery he pulled the coffin to his side and I almost slipped in the grave. My right foot had an inch of ground to stand on.
 
basicstock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My father's funeral.
My mother died when I was very young and my father raised 6 children on his own.  He eventually remarried when I was much older.
He wanted a closed casket.  His wife decided it would be open so her daughter "could see him one last time."
Church side left - our immediate family.  Church side right - his wife's family (the "step-people")
My siblings and I were all there even though most of us can't stand the sight of each other.  Some had not spoken for 35 years (no, they didn't speak at the funeral either).
We all agreed on one thing, we were not fond of his wife's family.
I had anxiety over this inevitable event for years because of the dynamics of my family.  My father would constantly comment about how his children did not get along and how his funeral would be the only time everyone would be together again.
Suddenly during the funeral the thought that I would never have to think about this or have to face most of these people again entered my mind and I could not hold back the smile.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Grandma's funeral... one cousin didn't show up and he was supposed to be a pallbearer. Apparently he had engine trouble on his jet and couldn't make it back stateside. His sister, my other cousin, and I were the pallbearers, along with guys from the funeral home. Grandma was small. Two of us could have carried the casket by ourselves. It was a Greek Orthodox service, and my mom is crying the whole time. Meanwhile her older sister is telling her to stop crying, and I turned around to her and said "Either you let her grieve in peace, or I will interrupt the funeral to tell everyone that you stole all grandma's jewelry, raided her bank accounts, and are glad she is no longer here." She shut up. I also ended up having to drive as lead car behind the hearse in a rented PT Cruiser, one of the worst cars ever made.

After the funeral, we got together as a family at Grandma's favorite restaurant. My cousin paid for everyone's meal (well off lobbyist), but refused to pay for mine because I ordered a jack and coke to drink.  I proceeded to order 4 more, and paid for them using money Grandma's sister had given me that morning.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: At my father's mother's funeral, I was chosen last minute to be one of the pall bearers. I'd never done it before and was terrified. It didn't help that it had rained the night before, and the path from the hearse to the grave was on a slight incline and muddy. We were all wearing flat soled dress shoes, no traction, so of course we slip. There was this heart-stopping moment when I really thought we were all going to go down and drop the casket, but we managed to keep our feet and finish the journey.

We still chuckle about it, though I've made sure never to be a pall bearers again.


You reminded me of when I was a pallbearer at my Grandmother's funeral.  She was 95.  So it was me, my brother and four 85+ year-olds.  It's a miracle that the casket and all hips made it to the grave intact.
 
