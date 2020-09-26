 Skip to content
(CNN)   Man finds 9-carat diamond in Crater of Diamonds State Park. You'd think this would happen all the time, but no-o-o-o   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool, 2016, Diamond, park's Diamond Discovery Center, Arkansas, Teacher Josh Lanik, Dan Frederick, 2015, 2017  
534 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 7:35 AM



Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it worth anything?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?


You can if it's shiny, according to bird law.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?


If you do it quietly it's OK.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?


I'm pretty sure it's one of the established places where you're allowed to legally prospect as a visitor.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is it worth anything?


Really depends on the clarity, color, whether or not it's full of occlusions, how it can be cut, etc.  With 9 carats he may be able to get a nice looking stone out of it.

I'm certainly not an expert, but I've got a few dozen carats of uncut rubies and emeralds sitting in a jar here.  Tons of emerald mines here in NC, been going since I was a kid.  I've always been told by the mines we go to (and considering they polish and cut in house, I'm sure they have a reason to push people to get everything they can polished) that anything under 4-5 carats probably isn't worth polishing other than to make it shiny, i.e. for setting in jewelry because of how much gets wasted putting all those facets on.

Obviously emeralds/rubies are different than diamonds, but I imagine it's probably a similar situation.  It's also entirely possible the guy found one with no occlusions that's perfectly clear and it's worth tens of thousands.  That's the fun part.

Fwiw, I've been going to the emerald mine for like 20 years and I'm a court clerk, not a jewel merchant, to give you an idea of what kind of stone he probably found.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dryknife: Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?

If you do it quietly it's OK.


Technically the park is in AR, though it's not far from the OK border.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Salmon: Is it worth anything?

Really depends on the clarity, color, whether or not it's full of occlusions, how it can be cut, etc.  With 9 carats he may be able to get a nice looking stone out of it.

I'm certainly not an expert, but I've got a few dozen carats of uncut rubies and emeralds sitting in a jar here.  Tons of emerald mines here in NC, been going since I was a kid.  I've always been told by the mines we go to (and considering they polish and cut in house, I'm sure they have a reason to push people to get everything they can polished) that anything under 4-5 carats probably isn't worth polishing other than to make it shiny, i.e. for setting in jewelry because of how much gets wasted putting all those facets on.

Obviously emeralds/rubies are different than diamonds, but I imagine it's probably a similar situation.  It's also entirely possible the guy found one with no occlusions that's perfectly clear and it's worth tens of thousands.  That's the fun part.

Fwiw, I've been going to the emerald mine for like 20 years and I'm a court clerk, not a jewel merchant, to give you an idea of what kind of stone he probably found.


thanks!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?


In this case, Crater of Diamonds is a neat state park where you can dig and keep anything you find.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is it worth anything?


about tree-fiddy in one way or another.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?

In this case, Crater of Diamonds is a neat state park where you can dig and keep anything you find.


Gotcha. Wasn't aware some places made exceptions 👍
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?


You should at least stay aquiet about it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: Aren't you not aloud to take things from state parks by law? Or is that national parks?


"The park has a "finders keepers" policy, which is pretty generous considering the many large diamonds that have been found there, "
 
