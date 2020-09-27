 Skip to content
The 11-foot-8 bridge smokes a reefer
10
    Reefer truck  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The automotive equivalent of being seen in public with toilet paper stuck to your shoe.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey, at least the Cab is ok, man
Cab Calloway - Reefer Man (1932)
Youtube QzNgAEqPyMI
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That giant flashing sign couldn't possibly be for me, he thought...
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me? Or does that bridge seem like a dick?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
never gets old...
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ahahaha. Tirob should totally use that as a drugs are bad link. This is what happens when you drive high on weed.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The automotive equivalent of being seen in public with toilet paper stuck to your shoe.


While your shoelaces get caught in the escalator and take off three of your toes.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well done, Subs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
