 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   News: 4th grader suspended for having a BB gun in class. Fark: Classroom was his bedroom as he was going to school on-line   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Virtual learning environment, Ka Mauri Harrison, school system, Virtual education, Virtual school, High school, family attorney Chelsea Cusimano, Virtual university  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 6:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.


Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence


The last 2 times it happened that I know of, that is
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just out of spite I'd stick bottles of lube and wadded up tissues all over mine. You know, as a joke.

/*clears sweat from brow*
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least he didn't take class from his parents' room and see the 55-gallon-drum of Astroglide and the wall-mounted Mule Tamer 5000.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, but Kristen Bell's kids get a pass for drinking O'Doul's during their 9:30AM break.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ridiculous. Are they going to start labeling kids mass shooters next if they play some Fortnite during school hours?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: That's ridiculous. Are they going to start labeling kids mass shooters next if they play some Fortnite during school hours?


They might never taste the fresh air of freedom again f they live across the street from a school that they're deemed an egregious threat.  And a lot of homes have alcohol, prescription drugs, what might be banned books at their local busybody school.

(I had repeated problems at school over reading materials from local libraries or news stands.)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence


Citation Needed
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have got to get a grip.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence


Everything in the article was according to a lawyer suing the school district.

As with reporters, any resemblance between a lawyer's statements and reality is purely a coincidence.  Most of the time you can assume the exact opposite occurred and often be right.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence

Citation Needed


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/as requested
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence


Don't let that get in the way of every perceived slight being a racist conspiracy.

What part of Zero Tolerance is so the school doesn't get sued when the kid shoots an eye out is hard for people to understand?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence

Citation Needed


One even had the cops called to his home. He wasn't even in class, just waiting for class to start so started fiddling with a BB gun or a water pistol. Forgot which. Teacher only noticed when she reviewed the recording.

/can't recall skin color though, honestly
//story was here on Fark
 
orbister
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It seems reasonable for the school to take some action if they see a child with what appears to be a guns, particularly when his videolink cuts out almost immediately after it appears. However, any action taken should be for the child's welfare. Even if it was a real gun there is no conceivable reason to exclude him from school.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

orbister: It seems reasonable for the school to take some action if they see a child with what appears to be a guns, particularly when his videolink cuts out almost immediately after it appears. However, any action taken should be for the child's welfare. Even if it was a real gun there is no conceivable reason to exclude him from school.


Other than of course having a gun and breaking the law on video and setting a bad example for other kids, of course.

What other things shouldn't exclude a child from school?
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: orbister: It seems reasonable for the school to take some action if they see a child with what appears to be a guns, particularly when his videolink cuts out almost immediately after it appears. However, any action taken should be for the child's welfare. Even if it was a real gun there is no conceivable reason to exclude him from school.

Other than of course having a gun and breaking the law on video and setting a bad example for other kids, of course.

What other things shouldn't exclude a child from school?


Anything else which is the responsibility of the parents.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least the Lousiana AG is calling bullshiat on this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/4th-grad​e​r-suspended-from-school-louisiana-atto​rney-general-investigates/
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

orbister: ColonelCathcart: orbister: It seems reasonable for the school to take some action if they see a child with what appears to be a guns, particularly when his videolink cuts out almost immediately after it appears. However, any action taken should be for the child's welfare. Even if it was a real gun there is no conceivable reason to exclude him from school.

Other than of course having a gun and breaking the law on video and setting a bad example for other kids, of course.

What other things shouldn't exclude a child from school?

Anything else which is the responsibility of the parents.


Go on. Give me an egregious example of something that the school shouldn't suspend a student for that is the parent's responsibility.

I can't wait.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence

Citation Needed


After a quick google I counted 2 white kids and 1 other black kid getting in trouble for this crap.  In each case the cops got called by the school.  Those are just the ones that made the google front page.  Im not bothering to dig any deeper.

/In one case the gun in question was obviously Nerf.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: thealgorerhythm: Naido: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Guess what his skin color was. Go ahead, guess.

Fwiw, the last 2 times it happened, it was white kids.  It's beginning to become something of a regular occurrence

Citation Needed

After a quick google I counted 2 white kids and 1 other black kid getting in trouble for this crap.  In each case the cops got called by the school.  Those are just the ones that made the google front page.  Im not bothering to dig any deeper.

/In one case the gun in question was obviously Nerf.


I think I saw that Nerf story. The gun was orange or green. Imagine what lesser offenses on school premises the kids are getting punished for if teachers are getting bent out of shape over Nerf guns in the home.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Oh, but Kristen Bell's kids get a pass for drinking O'Doul's during their 9:30AM break.


Wait, is that real?  *checks google*  Holy crap, it is!  I wonder if she knows that O'Doul's is 0.4% alcohol.  A couple of bottles will get a small kid buzzed.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Common sense gun regulations, everyone!
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.