Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Luminous

Description: Show us things that are shining, glowing, or lustrous.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vancouver BC at night
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Surfer's Paradise at night
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Assuming backlit counts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Smoke from Pine Gulch fire, Sept. 15, 2020. 300 mm lens.
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
DC-10 Supertanker leaving McClellan Air Field 2020-08-20

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0194 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Santa Rosa, FL, sunset.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Real life ray tracing.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
UV Flashlight illuminated.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunset on Oahu's beach in 1999
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
John Petrucci

Fark user imageView Full Size


He went to eleven.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St. Louis Art Museum. Basement wall.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


St. Louis botanical garden
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Buddhist shrine
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tokyo Skytree Tower reflection on a neighboring building.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(1/3)

Quartz from Brazil

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(2/3)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert from Ontario, Ca

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(3/3)

Yellow Diamond (I think) Smithsonian Rock and Mineral Collection

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eve of the Supermoon
Fark user imageView Full Size
supermoon-907 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dueling at Daytona
Fark user imageView Full Size
rolex2019-24400 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beam from above
Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon (upper) by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lincoln City, Oregon.  And some sunshine.

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Water park in Lima, Peru
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunset at Moonlight Beach
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Reflections at Xochimilco, Mexico City
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moonflowers in my kitchen; painting by my brother.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RThe back up camera of your car isn't always reliable in a gale.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lustrous tree bark.  I don't know if it came out fully in the photo, but IRL the way the light was hitting this eucalyptus tree it looked like its bark was made of silver and copper.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rangefinder Leica taken with Digital Leica.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best. Sunset. Ever.  It's hard to believe that just fifteen minutes before I took this shot the whole sky and sea was all drab and gray.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The kid before he was old enough to drive.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


a rainbow around the sun as it came out of the fog
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gold Beach, Oregon, sunset
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This was hard..because I was torn between two for the last one...but this one..this is the moon shining on the sea in Negril, Jamaica. I had help getting there. My good camera broke there, so this was among the last pics I took on a regular basis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
