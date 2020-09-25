 Skip to content
(CNN)   Today's dystopian tragedy spun as feel-good news brought to you by an 89-year-old Papa John's delivery driver   (cnn.com) divider line
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, some people just aren't happy unless they're working. I swear that the only reason my dad hasn't retired is that he wouldn't know what to do if he did. He's almost 70 and had an offer to sell his company for a few million about the time he should have been retiring and turned it down. He still works 60-80 hour weeks, down from nearly 100 a decade ago. If he had sold the company I bet he'd be doing something like this just to keep busy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Meh, some people just aren't happy unless they're working. I swear that the only reason my dad hasn't retired is that he wouldn't know what to do if he did. He's almost 70 and had an offer to sell his company for a few million about the time he should have been retiring and turned it down. He still works 60-80 hour weeks, down from nearly 100 a decade ago. If he had sold the company I bet he'd be doing something like this just to keep busy.


TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its amazing hes able to do that at 89. Good for him.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on


????
He wants more.
People regularly live on as little as 500 a month.
He probably wants those luxury meds that keep you alive.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark are there 89 year old Papa John's drivers?! Shouldn't they be driving for the President?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Snapper Carr: TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on

????
He wants more.
People regularly live on as little as 500 a month.
He probably wants those luxury meds that keep you alive.


Was gonna yell then I realized who I replied to. Carry on!!
 
New Burner Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Snapper Carr: TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on

????
He wants more.
People regularly live on as little as 500 a month.
He probably wants those luxury meds that keep you alive.


Be he had Medicare and I was assured giving it to all would solve all our problems.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope I live long enough to see the house of cards that is our country collapse.
We are sliding into Russia grade treatment of our citizens.
Shut up and work.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Meh, some people just aren't happy unless they're working. I swear that the only reason my dad hasn't retired is that he wouldn't know what to do if he did. He's almost 70 and had an offer to sell his company for a few million about the time he should have been retiring and turned it down. He still works 60-80 hour weeks, down from nearly 100 a decade ago. If he had sold the company I bet he'd be doing something like this just to keep busy.


That's going to be me one day.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Burner Account: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on

????
He wants more.
People regularly live on as little as 500 a month.
He probably wants those luxury meds that keep you alive.

Be he had Medicare and I was assured giving it to all would solve all our problems.


Part is free.
Part b is 145 or more if you had it but stopped it and want it back.
C and D also cost.


Not cheap. But not as expensive as cobra.
And cheaper than some plans horrible jobs offer.

Medicare available for purchase for everyone isn't a fix all. It's the least we should do.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MIRV888: I really hope I live long enough to see the house of cards that is our country collapse.
We are sliding into Russia grade treatment of our citizens.
Shut up and work.


Na more like Mexico
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Burner Account: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on

????
He wants more.
People regularly live on as little as 500 a month.
He probably wants those luxury meds that keep you alive.

Be he had Medicare and I was assured giving it to all would solve all our problems.


Soshulizms don't werk!!!
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: New Burner Account: waxbeans: Snapper Carr: TFA clearly states that the only reasons he's working is because his Social Security isn't enough to live on

????
He wants more.
People regularly live on as little as 500 a month.
He probably wants those luxury meds that keep you alive.

Be he had Medicare and I was assured giving it to all would solve all our problems.

Part is free.
Part b is 145 or more if you had it but stopped it and want it back.
C and D also cost.


Not cheap. But not as expensive as cobra.
And cheaper than some plans horrible jobs offer.

Medicare available for purchase for everyone isn't a fix all. It's the least we should do.


Medicaid as a default if you have nothing else should be standard. Nothing upfront, just recovery from your estate on death, if you have one. Mileage may vary from state to state, though.
 
janzee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now I know what i'll be doing after the next round of lay-offs.
 
