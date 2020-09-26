 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Johnny Appleseed didn't plant his apple trees so that the apples would be eaten -- he planted them so the apples could be made into booze   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
8
    More: Vintage, Apple, special apple tree, last physicalevidence of John Chapman, acres of apple orchards, hard apple cider, modern perception of the apple, America's western frontier, apple seeds  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 11:05 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She gave you a non-working number with six digits. How do you like them apples?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea there was such a thing as freeze distillation until I fell down a wiki rabbit hole on the colonists and their devotion to getting booze out of apples in the form of applejack.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: She gave you a non-working number with six digits. How do you like them apples?

[Fark user image image 625x415]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Johnny Appleseed trees all have directive in their genetic code to make the foundation of their fruit.

They're the apple bottom genes.
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Johnny Appleseed trees all have directive in their genetic code to make the foundation of their fruit.

They're the apple bottom genes.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LordOfThePings: She gave you a non-working number with six digits. How do you like them apples?

[Fark user image 625x415]


Eh, that's 7 digits.  555-1294 looks like.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.