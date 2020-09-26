 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Yet another hurricane to land in... Alaska? That's it, Maude, we're moving to Uruguay   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, Alaska, hurricane force winds, Pacific Ocean, Parts of the Gulf, pressure system, hurricane force low, good agreement, peak winds  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 12:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.star.nesdis.noaa.govView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anthony Bourdain made Uruguay look like the greatest place in the world.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Central Minnesota is nice in January.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hurricane-force winds they say.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up: grizzly bears in Miami.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope, nothing weird or ominous about this year

/Not at all
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Hurricane-force winds they say.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Central Minnesota is nice in January.


Central Minnesota is just North Iowa.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maude - Theme Song.
Youtube AhXBpslomp8
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Directorscut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Checking in from Anchorage.  Should be safe here, but I'll let ya know...
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep just south enough to be safe.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh Harold, Alaskan hurricanes are a beautiful part of nature!  We can't leave, not now that climate change is getting really exciting!
 
godiluvbeer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Anthony Bourdain made Uruguay look like the greatest place in the world.


Been there a couple times...I think it may be...
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lisa caves and now this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [Fark user image image 606x454]

Yep just south enough to be safe.


When was that storm?

When I took meteorology, they said tropical cyclones are unknown in the South Atlantic, and I just double-checked in Bowditch which said pretty much the same thing.
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But have they named it yet?

Let's come up with a suitable name ourselves. In the Pacific ocean they're called Typhoons, right? Typhoon Frosty?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rare?  Come on, CNN, we get hurricane-force winds a couple of times a year.  We just don't get hurricanes.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
hurricane coming to AK?

Don't worry Alaska, Lisa Murkowski will be sure let you know she will save you from it.....until such time she caves and doesn't. In the meantime, enjoy your healthcare that will disappear with the next SCOTUS appointment that Murkowski also caved on.

At least she is consistent. And she looks great in her little scarf and Trump kneepads, which I am sure brings great comfort to you during inclement weather over those long, cold, winters.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.