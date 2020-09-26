 Skip to content
(CNN)   White teacher fired in Texas for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask   (cnn.com) divider line
87
    More: Sad, Racism, Great Hearts, public charter school, Black Lives Matter, face mask, art teacher, Black people, Education  
•       •       •

87 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media12.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

Texas is a state that thinks this is ok.
You're surprised?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texas.  The land of extreme political correctness and cancel culture.  What's next? Arresting people for smoking a joint?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [media12.s-nbcnews.com image 850x478]
Texas is a state that thinks this is ok.
You're surprised?


If I remember correctly the arresting officer was fired and the other officer was suspended and reprimanded.

Even Texas has standards for cops. Sometimes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We stand for...  "

They're lying liars who lie.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't want to work for a school with racist policies like that one either. You go girl! 100
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


That making a statement that the lives of your countrymen, who have been historically and continually oppressed, matter is a "politics" should be an outrageous thing, but here we are.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


Nope. I only want it one way. BLM sucks = fired. BLM support = promotion + raise.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


Why not?  Mitch McConnell does.

fark the violent racist nazis, right in the ass.

/some of them will enjoy it, but that's ok
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She was warned.
She was given an explanation.
Nevertheless she persisted.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


You can have it both ways.

I believe people can and should be fireable for some viewpoints, political or otherwise. I don't believe supporting blm should be one of them. I acknowledge that allowing firing for speech means sometimes the people in power will misuse it. When that happens we need to attack then for doing so.

There, that was easy.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


"Both sides" is a crutch for mental simpletons.

"Black lives matter" and "black lives don't matter" are not equivalent sides of the issue.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


Does that happen a lot where you're from?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wanebo: cretinbob: [media12.s-nbcnews.com image 850x478]
Texas is a state that thinks this is ok.
You're surprised?

If I remember correctly the arresting officer was fired and the other officer was suspended and reprimanded.

Even Texas has standards for cops. Sometimes.


Well, cops on camera
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


If black lives matter, you're supporting finally adding the other 40% to their status. If they don't matter, you're a racist asshole.

This isn't a standard political issue where BSAB is an acceptable take.

Stfu and gtfo with your ignorant takes.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because the WLM mask would've been too small?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?


Why, yes.  Yes we are.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: She was warned.
She was given an explanation.
Nevertheless she persisted.


How dare she wants equal rights for all people.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wanebo: cretinbob: [media12.s-nbcnews.com image 850x478]
Texas is a state that thinks this is ok.
You're surprised?

If I remember correctly the arresting officer was fired and the other officer was suspended and reprimanded.

Even Texas has standards for cops. Sometimes.


That may have been true, once upon a time.  Now, Texas, like everywhere else in the United States, only cares how much you like oppressing marginalized groups.  That's the only real requirement for Law Enforcement at the local, state, and national level these days.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Alaskan Yoda: She was warned.
She was given an explanation.
Nevertheless she persisted.

How dare she wants equal rights for all people.


That's anti-white!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: She was warned.
She was given an explanation.
Nevertheless she persisted.


I'd take that firing.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let me ask this question...what if a black female teacher, was wearing a MAGA mask,
or one that said blue lives matter, and was told not to, and was fired, I'm guessing you
would be ok with that?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Alaskan Yoda: She was warned.
She was given an explanation.
Nevertheless she persisted.

How dare she wants equal rights for all people.


Right?

/teacher in rural Indiana. I'd be frog marched out the second I walked in with that mask. Probably would be drug behind a pickup off school property.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

You can have it both ways.

I believe people can and should be fireable for some viewpoints, political or otherwise. I don't believe supporting blm should be one of them. I acknowledge that allowing firing for speech means sometimes the people in power will misuse it. When that happens we need to attack then for doing so.

There, that was easy.


No, it's not easy.  Who decides what political speech is allowed and what can get you fired?  And before you say "the majority", the 1st Amendment wasn't created to protect the majority viewpoint.  That doesn't need protection.  It's the minority viewpoint, the unpopular opinion that requires protection.

Leave politics out of the workplace.  Period.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

p51d007: Let me ask this question...what if a black female teacher, was wearing a MAGA mask,
or one that said blue lives matter, and was told not to, and was fired, I'm guessing you
would be ok with that?


I'll one up you. She'd be applauded. I'm a volunteer firefighter and EMT. I wore a first responder mask. Everyone thanked me for the service and for being so brave to publicly support out stormtrooper...I mean...police.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a shame her school district cared more about the message on her mask than the fact that she was taking the pandemic seriously. The article mentions she's had a 10 year career as a teacher, so I'm sure she can get hired by another district if she so chooses.

But given the fact that we *are* in a pandemic, and the whole reasoning for in-person learning is shaky at best, I would gladly take that pink slip and go do something else if I was in a similar circumstance.
 
saywhat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


Actually you can and should have it both ways.  Saying BLM sucks is racist and hateful.  Supporting BLM tries to bring to light the injustices that darker skinned people suffer.

Sometimes you have to stand up for what you believe in.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: She was warned.
She was given an explanation.
Nevertheless she persisted.


Yes she was. She accepted the circumstances of her actions and isn't claiming to be a victim. That's that personal responsibility thing that I used to hear about from the right before they became too busy crying about an imaginary cancel culture.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it's true that they had an up-front policy about no messages on masks, then while I support the message, the teacher doesn't have much ground to stand on.  However, if this was enacted after the fact or only covered certain messages (like MAGA messages get a pass) then they can fark right off.  It sounds like it may have only been after parents biatched.  IMHO this should be covered under the right to protest.  It's not like it's a lewd or offensive message except to racist scumbags.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


What's political about stating that black people's lives matter? Seriously, WTF is wrong with people?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Smackledorfer: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

You can have it both ways.

I believe people can and should be fireable for some viewpoints, political or otherwise. I don't believe supporting blm should be one of them. I acknowledge that allowing firing for speech means sometimes the people in power will misuse it. When that happens we need to attack then for doing so.

There, that was easy.

No, it's not easy.  Who decides what political speech is allowed and what can get you fired?  And before you say "the majority", the 1st Amendment wasn't created to protect the majority viewpoint.  That doesn't need protection.  It's the minority viewpoint, the unpopular opinion that requires protection.

Leave politics out of the workplace.  Period.


Take basic human rights out of politics first. As long as basic human rights is considered a political issue, banning politics from work means reinforcing the exploitation of anyone who isn't a cis straight white male.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.


So you don't think Black lives matter? Why is that? Do you think black people are inferior to you?
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

So you don't think Black lives matter? Why is that? Do you think black people are inferior to you?


Wanting teachers to keep their politics out of the classroom is not stating stating you are for or against those political views.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How is "Texas is full of authoritarian assholes, racists, and morons" news?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that an art teacher at a Texas charter school has so little clout.  Actually, I'm not that shocked.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Smackledorfer: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

You can have it both ways.

I believe people can and should be fireable for some viewpoints, political or otherwise. I don't believe supporting blm should be one of them. I acknowledge that allowing firing for speech means sometimes the people in power will misuse it. When that happens we need to attack then for doing so.

There, that was easy.

No, it's not easy.  Who decides what political speech is allowed and what can get you fired?  And before you say "the majority", the 1st Amendment wasn't created to protect the majority viewpoint.  That doesn't need protection.  It's the minority viewpoint, the unpopular opinion that requires protection.

Leave politics out of the workplace.  Period.


What is political about saying people should be treated equally?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I wouldn't want to work for a school with racist policies like that one either. You go girl! 100


Which racists policies are you talking about?

This is pretty standard in any government job.
 
msatan666
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If your students know how you vote, you have failed as a teacher
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: punkwrestler: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

So you don't think Black lives matter? Why is that? Do you think black people are inferior to you?

Wanting teachers to keep their politics out of the classroom is not stating stating you are for or against those political views.


How is saying black people matter political? Are you really saying it's wrong to treat blacks people equally?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wanebo: cretinbob: [media12.s-nbcnews.com image 850x478]
Texas is a state that thinks this is ok.
You're surprised?

If I remember correctly the arresting officer was fired and the other officer was suspended and reprimanded.

Even Texas has standards for cops. Sometimes.


But not because they did that, but because they did it the wrong way. There was an actual procedure for that and they failed to follow it.
That's from the article I admittedly skimmed.
 
saywhat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Racism is a humanitarian issue, it should not be a political issue...

But it is and we all know who the racists are.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanman61: Sub Human: I wouldn't want to work for a school with racist policies like that one either. You go girl! 100

Which racists policies are you talking about?

This is pretty standard in any government job.


It's not a government job the school is private
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: OgreMagi: Smackledorfer: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

You can have it both ways.

I believe people can and should be fireable for some viewpoints, political or otherwise. I don't believe supporting blm should be one of them. I acknowledge that allowing firing for speech means sometimes the people in power will misuse it. When that happens we need to attack then for doing so.

There, that was easy.

No, it's not easy.  Who decides what political speech is allowed and what can get you fired?  And before you say "the majority", the 1st Amendment wasn't created to protect the majority viewpoint.  That doesn't need protection.  It's the minority viewpoint, the unpopular opinion that requires protection.

Leave politics out of the workplace.  Period.

What is political about saying people should be treated equally?


What does looting have to do with promoting equality?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Lillian White, an art teacher at..."

Isn't Lily short for Lillian?

I mean, do we really have Lily White here?

I feel like there's a lot of potential, given the nature of the story.

(Screw that school and any like it that's clearly run by utter assholes.)
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

msatan666: If your students know how you vote, you have failed as a teacher


If you voted for Trump, or "voted" for Putin, you have failed as a human being.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well some people want no politics in their schools ...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

msatan666: If your students know how you vote, you have failed as a teacher


I hear this from many people and have never seen a decent defense of that claim.

Can you at least consider a hypothetical scenario in which your statement wouldn't be true?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: Let me ask this question...what if a black female teacher, was wearing a MAGA mask,
or one that said blue lives matter, and was told not to, and was fired, I'm guessing you
would be ok with that?


People would get fired for showing up wearing a Nazi armband. MAGA and Blue Lives Matter are the same deal.

/'Blue lives' aren't a thing. Being a police officer is a job, not something you were farking born with.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: punkwrestler: OgreMagi: Smackledorfer: tuxq: But you guys are ok when someone says BLM sucks and gets fired?

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. Keep the politics away from your job.

You can have it both ways.

I believe people can and should be fireable for some viewpoints, political or otherwise. I don't believe supporting blm should be one of them. I acknowledge that allowing firing for speech means sometimes the people in power will misuse it. When that happens we need to attack then for doing so.

There, that was easy.

No, it's not easy.  Who decides what political speech is allowed and what can get you fired?  And before you say "the majority", the 1st Amendment wasn't created to protect the majority viewpoint.  That doesn't need protection.  It's the minority viewpoint, the unpopular opinion that requires protection.

Leave politics out of the workplace.  Period.

What is political about saying people should be treated equally?

What does looting have to do with promoting equality?


Strawman argument, no one said anything about looting they said black lives matter. I guess you are saying black lives don't matter, because.....
 
