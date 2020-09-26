 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   More than 40 razor blades found on a Michigan playground. Bag O' Glass wanted for questioning   (fox7austin.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Playground, Park, razor blades, Eaton Rapids Police Department, Parks, public parks, Eaton Rapids, City workers  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 11:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man I miss my old Johnny Switchblade doll.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whose turn is it to be blamed today?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Whose turn is it to be blamed today?


Anti-shavers?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not taunt Happy Fun Razor Blades
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Won't somebody please think of the apples?
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Man I miss my old Johnny Switchblade doll.


He grew up to be Happy-Time  Harry

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Grumble grumble do I have to do everything around here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those kids are super sharp...
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like they were a month early.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More than 40. That's more than four tens, and that's terrible.  Wait, has anyone seen Lex Luthor?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.