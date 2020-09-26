 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Teen wakes up surrounded by ice after unexpected surgery. I knew it wasn't just an urban legend   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Murica, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, 15-year-old undocumented girl, English-language films, San Antonio, Border Patrol agents, Border Protection, emergency gallbladder surgery  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CBP, not ICE.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those traveling from the Texas border city of Edinburg to San Antonio must pass through Customs and Border Protection (CBP) checkpoints. CBP operates dozens of these checkpoints, where travelers are asked to show proof of their citizenship or residency and have their vehicles inspected.

How is this legal?! This is straight out of the nazi playbook.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Have Freaking CHECKPOINTS that are INSIDE the US where heavily armed paramilitary troops stop us Citizens and demand to search their vehicles without a warrant and demand they produce PAPERS?! If this doesn't outrage you, you've forgotten what it means to be an American. Hey all you folks who claim the 2nd Amendment guards against Tyranny: found some for ya
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys really don't know that there are checkpoints past the border?  It's not a crazy idea and they're not just for checking papers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
American Waffen-SS strikes again.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magorn: We Have Freaking CHECKPOINTS that are INSIDE the US where heavily armed paramilitary troops stop us Citizens and demand to search their vehicles without a warrant and demand they produce PAPERS?! If this doesn't outrage you, you've forgotten what it means to be an American. Hey all you folks who claim the 2nd Amendment guards against Tyranny: found some for ya


it was a internal suspicion less checkpoint beating that radicalized 'pastor' Steven Anderson
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The girl has lived nowhere else but the US since she was brought here involuntarily as an infant.

I can't imagine what kind of terrible situation her parents were fleeing from or what kind of dream they had moving to America, but I wonder if they ever think it was worth the trouble. They live here, but they are never able to get ahead because of their visa status. Their kid is in the same boat, and now with DACA stripped down to nothing, nothing but poverty awaits them here.

Now she's in some holding facility waiting to be sent back to her parents' country of origin, and that's got to be terrifying. All the more so because it sounds like she's been separated from her parents who are also in custody.

We need to be firm in our enforcement of immigration law, but the law shouldn't be so difficult to navigate as it is. Also, a counterbalancing humanitarian method of dealing with families like this has to exist. Throwing them into jail to await a hearing is terrible enough. Separating families into separate facilities is even worse. The girl in this story is being jailed simply for who she is and not for anything that she's done, and that's wrong and what DACA was supposed to help with. That's all gone, so all we have now are regulations and procedures that deny people their humanity. It's sick.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magorn: We Have Freaking CHECKPOINTS that are INSIDE the US where heavily armed paramilitary troops stop us Citizens and demand to search their vehicles without a warrant and demand they produce PAPERS?! If this doesn't outrage you, you've forgotten what it means to be an American. Hey all you folks who claim the 2nd Amendment guards against Tyranny: found some for ya


Where did you read that in the article? How is the US this scary paramilitary state when we have like 20 MILLION illegal immigrants here?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess she still had a uterus.

Not for long.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: I guess she still had a uterus.

Not for long.


Dammit, dude.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: You guys really don't know that there are checkpoints past the border?  It's not a crazy idea and they're not just for checking papers.


Have they never driven into California? Of course, they do nothing to stop ILLEGALS. They are just there to make sure that no fruits or vegetables get in. They are keeping California safe from the Veggie Menace !
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers:  Now she's in some holding facility waiting to be sent back to her parents' country of origin, and that's got to be terrifying. All the more so because it sounds like she's been separated from her parents who are also in custody.

Article says she's being held in a facility until a relative or guardian can take custody.  The aunt was detained as an illegal.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: American Waffle-House-SS strikes again.


/sorry
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Abolish and prosecute ICE.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Magorn: We Have Freaking CHECKPOINTS that are INSIDE the US where heavily armed paramilitary troops stop us Citizens and demand to search their vehicles without a warrant and demand they produce PAPERS?! If this doesn't outrage you, you've forgotten what it means to be an American. Hey all you folks who claim the 2nd Amendment guards against Tyranny: found some for ya



I've been through these numerous times...Both the permanent stations, and the temporary roadblock type.
They generally don't do anything but stare at you..At most they usually just ask if you are a citizen..
The upshot of being rude to them, might mean they force you to pull off to the side while they
search around your car for a bit  or send a dog around slowly to annoy you, and the dog, because it's
hot, and this crap goes down in the desert in the middle of nowhere..
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bandito King: FleshMonkey: I guess she still had a uterus.

Not for long.

Dammit, dude.


Great. Now I'm wondering if all the hysterectomies are to stop the pregnancies from all the raping, or this is some plot so ultra rich women who got married past child bearing age are implanting these.

And since I got wondering, my mind got wandering, so now I'm thinking, worse: This actually is a catch neuter/spay and release program.

/damn
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: We Ate the Necco Wafers:  Now she's in some holding facility waiting to be sent back to her parents' country of origin, and that's got to be terrifying. All the more so because it sounds like she's been separated from her parents who are also in custody.

Article says she's being held in a facility until a relative or guardian can take custody.  The aunt was detained as an illegal.


The aunt is also now awaiting someone to come take her into custody/guardianship.

>.>
<.<
>.>
 
