(CTV News)   Bad beaver bites bough, busts building   (bc.ctvnews.ca)
12
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Big Bad Bill Is Sweet William Now
Youtube jCRCRicNLhQ


/the song about what Wynona has got was too obvious
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bong is okay?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Benis.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a rogue male beaver.

If it had a wife and kittens to support, it would find a stream or a pond and flood a highway. It seems terribly out of place on a suburban street. The wife would tell it "Doug, this is no place to build a swamp and raise children. There are humans and automobiles everywhere. Is there even a water feature in this dump?"
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried beneath beautiful broad breasts beats breathing because belching benefits beaver behavior, biatch.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unfortunately it's in a city so it can't be dealt with in a civilized manner.
https://spca.bc.ca/programs-services/​l​eaders-in-our-field/position-statement​s/position-statement-nuisance-wildlife​-management/
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a fan of alliteration I give this headline a *thumbs up* Subs
That beaver is insane. They should just give him the wood for whatever Hoover dam project is in mind
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've never gotten alliteration
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dam
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The city has put low fences around some trees in the area, but residents say they don't seem to be working.

Tree fences work just fine for the trees they're put around. Just fence off all the trees and the beaver will move on...which in this case would probably be to the next townhouse complex.
 
