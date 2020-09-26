 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Someone go get a shiatpile of dynamite   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Whale, dead pilot whales, Australian wildlife officials, Pilot whale, Beached whale, Death, dangerous rescue attempts, Rob Buck  
•       •       •

952 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 9:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fore!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it would be a spectacular show. Who doesn't like blowing shiat up?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew the Sixth Great Extinction would be so entertaining?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is subby an Oregonian?
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Allow me to express my sympathy for their unfathomable loss: squeeeeeeeeeerweeeeoooo
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
not to point out the obvious...

but japan is only a phone call away
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tow them beyond the environment.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bad idea.
Exploding Whale 1970
Youtube yPuaSY0cMK8
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Closing time, one last call for alcohol
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The bodies of the dead whales were being separated into groups and enclosed with water booms to try keep them in one place and isolated from sharks and other predators.

Wouldn't the "sharks and other predators" be the most efficient and cost-effective way to dispose of the carcasses? It might not be the most esthetically pleasing thing, but nature has had billions of years to devise methods of reclaiming dead bodies.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So they finally figured out they are in a doomed simulation?
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe they too can have their own exploding whale memorial park
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tall order. Go big or go home.

The Atomic Cannon (Upshot-Knothole Grable) 15 kt
Youtube t8IvER-GGEY
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.