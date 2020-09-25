 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Even a broken clock kills a white supremacist after a traffic stop twice a day   (cnn.com) divider line
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said."

It's stuff like this that provide ammo for jokes about California.

I do have to wonder how that wine tastes.

Only hundreds of rounds of ammo in his vehicle for at least half a dozen weapons? Slacker.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was booked 28 times. Too pretty for prison, but not for the boneyard.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real fun guy who was pretty much destined to die in a hail of gunfire at a local cemetery.

https://www.sanluisobispo.com/news/loc​al/crime/article246013925.html
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: "got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said."

I do have to wonder how that wine tastes.



A bit musty if you age it too long
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to know cops will kill trash like this occasionally. They will have lots of chances to do so if Biden wins.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all the Blue Lives Matter now when a white supremacist armed to the teeth with assault rifles shoots at cops. Oh right. it's a white guy so 2nd amendment and all applies in this case.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The shooting took place Thursday morning when deputies at first tried to conduct a traffic stop on Christopher Michael Straub, 38, near a cemetery.

Really, Fark? You passed over this opportunity?

"White supremacist shootout with police in cemetery, hundreds dead at the scene"
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More of this please.
 
nijika
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The heroes of freedom will be the jackbooted thugs again G Gordon Gordon hates so much any day now... specifically after Biden, Congress, and the Senate flip blue.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Will this death be categorized as friendly fire?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

odinsposse: It's good to know cops will kill trash like this occasionally. They will have lots of chances to do so if Biden wins.


His mistake was he shot at cops and not minority citizens or those who in favor of them having rights. That's the difference between lying dead in a graveyard and receiving a standing ovation at a GOP fundraiser.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Possible justified self defense shooting of a real, on the lamb felon?

I am ok with this.
 
tnpir
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't say that I'll ever shed a tear for some piece of shiat racist lowlife who gets blown the hell-damn-ass away, even by cops.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
he gets out of the truck and leaves his arsenal behind and then decides to fight it out with the cops ?

Master race indeed
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Police dept to issue an apology to the white supremacist community shortly
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: "got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said."

It's stuff like this that provide ammo for jokes about California.

I do have to wonder how that wine tastes.

Only hundreds of rounds of ammo in his vehicle for at least half a dozen weapons? Slacker.


Hey don't know the special terroir created by decomposing bodies.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess he forgot to wear the blue line neck gaiter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After the shooting, authorities found multiple weapons in Straub's vehicle, including four assault-style rifles, one bolt-action hunting rifle, one shotgun, and two handguns along with the handgun he used to shoot at deputies, plus hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Must be a real pain in the ass to tote all that around for "personal protection".
 
palelizard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Medic Zero: "got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said."

I do have to wonder how that wine tastes.


A bit musty if you age it too long


Earthy, but not too dry.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just don't get cops.  They are pals with white supremacists, there are a significant number of white supremacist cops, they look the other way and even help white supremacists when white supremacists murder people.  And yet, the one demographic that is most likely to kill cops is the white supremacist demographic.
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Would have been a great speaker at gop convention
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm against police killing unarmed people of any r--

shootout

Nevermind.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shinji3i: odinsposse: It's good to know cops will kill trash like this occasionally. They will have lots of chances to do so if Biden wins.

His mistake was he shot at cops and not minority citizens or those who in favor of them having rights. That's the difference between lying dead in a graveyard and receiving a standing ovation at a GOP fundraiser.


And if he were black BLM would be looting a Foot Locker in his name right now.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice tough guy face there.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't ever celebrate the death of another human.  This shooting appears on the surface though as completely legitimate.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How soon before the gop has his family at a convention praising him as a hero?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YES! OMG, YES!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

odinsposse: It's good to know cops will kill trash like this occasionally. They will have lots of chances to do so if Biden wins.


It's amazing usually they don't like to take out their own.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Possible justified self defense shooting of a real, on the lamb felon?

I am ok with this.


There were no sheep or lamb hurt in this encounter!
 
ABQGOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: How soon before the gop has his family at a convention praising him as a hero?


Or citing him as an example that BLM is exaggerating the racial disparity in death-by-cop?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Poor soul. He was just too high-strung.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
say his name
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: "got out of his vehicle and ran through the vineyards of the cemetery, the release said."

It's stuff like this that provide ammo for jokes about California.

I do have to wonder how that wine tastes.

Only hundreds of rounds of ammo in his vehicle for at least half a dozen weapons? Slacker.


I read an article, see a "what the farkety fark?" thingy, go to comment and it's the subject of the premier interjection in the thread.

/"But Aunt Margaret wanted to be a Pinot Grigio, bot a Pinot Noir!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I just don't get cops.  They are pals with white supremacists, there are a significant number of white supremacist cops, they look the other way and even help white supremacists when white supremacists murder people.  And yet, the one demographic that is most likely to kill cops is the white supremacist demographic.


It's the real life version of the scorpion and the frog.
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Greylight: I don't ever celebrate the death of another human.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOL guess he didn't get the memo, that all you have to do is surrender to the cops and you'll be free again in a short time. Could have even got his guns back.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dryad: Greylight: I don't ever celebrate the death of another human.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


Not feeling the loss.  I like to remain alarmed at the taking of any life first then get to know the particulars.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ok...i guess im going to have to be that guy

did he actually have a weapon on him?  did he actually attack a police officer?
cause it doesnt matter if he had a pocketknife in the car or a trunk full of illegal ARs...they didnt know about it at the time of the shooting.  seems to me they pulled the dude over cause they were warrant fishing and he ran.  and they shot him cause they thought he was getting away.  not b/c they had any kind of evidence at the time they shot him that he was any danger to anyone.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ok...i guess im going to have to be that guy

did he actually have a weapon on him?  did he actually attack a police officer?
cause it doesnt matter if he had a pocketknife in the car or a trunk full of illegal ARs...they didnt know about it at the time of the shooting.  seems to me they pulled the dude over cause they were warrant fishing and he ran.  and they shot him cause they thought he was getting away.  not b/c they had any kind of evidence at the time they shot him that he was any danger to anyone.


Ya, he shot one officer and opened fire on more.  Seems like a legitimate shooting.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: After the shooting, authorities found multiple weapons in Straub's vehicle, including four assault-style rifles, one bolt-action hunting rifle, one shotgun, and two handguns along with the handgun he used to shoot at deputies, plus hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Must be a real pain in the ass to tote all that around for "personal protection".


You never know when an alpha is going to get jumped by a marauding horde of well tanned betas.  A real man has to protect himself.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: LOL guess he didn't get the memo, that all you have to do is surrender to the cops and you'll be free again in a short time. Could have even got his guns back.


well no, he was a prior convicted felon who wasnt allowed to have guns.  so he wasnt getting any of those guns back, and in fact was going to jail again just for having them.  which in our now 20/20 hindsight is why he ran.

but police don't get to shoot people for doing things that are "suspicious" or "incriminating".
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: shinji3i: odinsposse: It's good to know cops will kill trash like this occasionally. They will have lots of chances to do so if Biden wins.

His mistake was he shot at cops and not minority citizens or those who in favor of them having rights. That's the difference between lying dead in a graveyard and receiving a standing ovation at a GOP fundraiser.

And if he were black BLM would be looting a Foot Locker in his name right now.


1/10. Feeble attempt.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Greylight: oopsboom: ok...i guess im going to have to be that guy

did he actually have a weapon on him?  did he actually attack a police officer?
cause it doesnt matter if he had a pocketknife in the car or a trunk full of illegal ARs...they didnt know about it at the time of the shooting.  seems to me they pulled the dude over cause they were warrant fishing and he ran.  and they shot him cause they thought he was getting away.  not b/c they had any kind of evidence at the time they shot him that he was any danger to anyone.

Ya, he shot one officer and opened fire on more.  Seems like a legitimate shooting.


...
...oh fark me
i was so busy laughing at graveyard vineyards i somehow scrolled right past that paragraph

never mind the last 2 posts.  they were right to shoot at him.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ok...i guess im going to have to be that guy

did he actually have a weapon on him?  did he actually attack a police officer?
cause it doesnt matter if he had a pocketknife in the car or a trunk full of illegal ARs...they didnt know about it at the time of the shooting.  seems to me they pulled the dude over cause they were warrant fishing and he ran.  and they shot him cause they thought he was getting away.  not b/c they had any kind of evidence at the time they shot him that he was any danger to anyone.


I know it's really hard to make it all the way to the fourth sentence of the article:

He then hid and ambushed deputies, firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've said it once and I'll say it again:

And nothing of value was lost
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they apply a tourniquet around his neck to try to save him?

/nature and nurture
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I just don't get cops.  They are pals with white supremacists, there are a significant number of white supremacist cops, they look the other way and even help white supremacists when white supremacists murder people.  And yet, the one demographic that is most likely to kill cops is the white supremacist demographic.


Because not all cops in all jurisdictions are the cops you describe.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: RTOGUY: shinji3i: odinsposse: It's good to know cops will kill trash like this occasionally. They will have lots of chances to do so if Biden wins.

His mistake was he shot at cops and not minority citizens or those who in favor of them having rights. That's the difference between lying dead in a graveyard and receiving a standing ovation at a GOP fundraiser.

And if he were black BLM would be looting a Foot Locker in his name right now.

1/10. Feeble attempt.


There's no weakness like right-wing weakness.
 
urethra_franklin [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

recombobulator: Nice tough guy face there.

[i.imgflip.com image 780x438]


I'm sure that last one was a doozy...
 
