(AP News)   After Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-abid) reopens bars and deaths and closes any barriers to COVID spreading, Florida responds with 107 deaths   (apnews.com)
104
Dr.Fey
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, it sounds as if he reopens deaths and bars any barriers and closes COVID.

duppy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mugato
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's actually winning the "Worst Florida Governor in History" from Rick Scott.
 
edmo
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID building like a crescendo towards election day.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems
 
TheHighlandHowler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a rare retired NYer who stayed here (Poughkeepsie).  Many friends and family can't wait to move south, or did.  They can't understand why I stay.  This is an example of why.  (Also the Baby Jesus nonsense.)
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

And Republicans will still vote Republican.
 
AliceBToklasLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: COVID building like a crescendo towards election day.


Gotta make quarterlies, which ya gonna do? Lose money just to protect people's health?

You, know m, I think conservatives* have it fundamentally wrong: It's not the smartest who 'naturally' rise to power. It is the most vicious who rise to power. Not the best but the worst. And the only hope most people have is to band together in mass and use our collective power to defend ourselves. But Hillary didn't really inspire me so the 'not even pretending not to be vicious" people have near total control.

I don't think you can stamp out authoritarianism for good. It keeps coming back and it is devilishly difficult to push back.

*actual conservatives, not Republicans
 
AliceBToklasLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Of course my criticisms are not directed at edmo:)
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Gotta make quarterlies, which ya gonna do? Lose money just to protect people's health?


I actually worry this is the plan. Tread water until Biden is inaugurated, then we're going to see the investments dry up. The collapse will be blamed on Biden and then there will be a red surge in the next midterm.

Unlike what happened with Bush, this pandemic has done ruinous things to our economy ON TOP OF the gross mismanagement from Republicans.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wow.

And Republicans will still vote Republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons. DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.

"Home rule (except not for this and this and this and this)!"
 
solokumba
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yesterday it was 133.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool so I should be able to schedule a group tour of the governors mansion soon then. Seriously everyone should request one.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems


"a risk we try hard to minimize,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Il Douchey:  /As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems

Yeah I guess us dumbass libs will just tell the virus to go back where it came from and everything will be fine.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These people got sick way before the recent anti mask order. Cases will continue to rise.
 
AliceBToklasLives
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: AliceBToklasLives: Gotta make quarterlies, which ya gonna do? Lose money just to protect people's health?

I actually worry this is the plan. Tread water until Biden is inaugurated, then we're going to see the investments dry up. The collapse will be blamed on Biden and then there will be a red surge in the next midterm.

Unlike what happened with Bush, this pandemic has done ruinous things to our economy ON TOP OF the gross mismanagement from Republicans.


Yeah, it was gonna be a disaster pretty much no matter what we did. But they made it much worse. At minimum we are losing tens of thousands of workers and consumers over the number who would have died with a competent response. These include not a small number of medical professionals - all their training and expertise, gone. And responsible states have to keep delaying full reopening because states like Florida are determined to spread the disease as quickly as possible.

But I wonder if, for our corporate overlords, the profit motive is secondary to control. Maybe there is a smaller pie but they get an even bigger chunk. Or, rather, the get the whole pie and everyone else gets the crumbs.
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons. DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.

"Home rule (except not for this and this and this and this)!"


I would be pretty amused if a county did this and then gave the reason of "the pandemic is still happening, you moran."
 
RyogaM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems


How many auto traffic deaths do we have in a year, do you think?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2020 has been like a game show where we discover which states have the worst leadership, and it looks like DeSantis wants the crown.

But I'd think twice about visiting Texas, Arizona, Missouri, and any other state which exhibited a poor reaction to Covid. I certainly would never move to any of them. If your state leadership rejects science in the pursuit of capitalism, or even just "normalcy" at the expense of your population, you're not even worth a second look.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Already, a few prominent, local restaurants where I live (Gainesville, Fla) have announced they are staying with restrictions out of an abundance of caution to protect their staff and clientele. Private businesses still retain the right to disregard the Governor's poor leadership in a pandemic and good for them.
 
Stile4aly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those 107 were infected weeks ago.  Wait 2 - 3 weeks and watch the death rates soar.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: But I wonder if, for our corporate overlords, the profit motive is secondary to control. Maybe there is a smaller pie but they get an even bigger chunk. Or, rather, the get the whole pie and everyone else gets the crumbs.


There's definitely a lot of that.  A lot of progressive ideas would help the economy and in the long(er) run it would even benefit the upper classes more, but corporations don't want to help the economy if it means that workers get even a sliver more power.  They'd rather things be shiatty, because at least then they get to be kings of that shiat.

This is also why no major elected officials have been calling for defunding or abolishing the police--we know without a doubt that it would absolutely improve society, but it would take power from them.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems


Except, it's not a political issue. It's a public health crisis, you imbecile. The Republicans made it political when it wasn't.
 
Bootleg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember: COVID has a two week lead time. We won't start to see the consequences for this decision for another two weeks or so.
 
red230
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The people that are going to crowd into bars and restaurants in the middle of a pandemic are the people that I want to stay as far as possible from. This is going to have a catastrophic impact on the Florida man demographic as it is going to kill off quite a few of the mid double digit IQ crowd.
 
Bootleg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Those 107 were infected weeks ago.  Wait 2 - 3 weeks and watch the death rates soar.


Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wow.

And Republicans will still vote Republican.


If COVID doesn't get them first.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's gonna suck when many who were infected but didn't die suffer lingering and lifelong affects of the disease.
 
puzzled
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really don't get this. Is this connected to some type of election strategy? Seems really farked up if it is.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
#DeathSantis
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems


Fark user imageView Full Size


He had the right idea about the GOP moving on from it.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems


Once again, you prove your user name entirely accurate.  Rock and roll!
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: shoegaze99: The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity, unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons. DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.

"Home rule (except not for this and this and this and this)!"

I would be pretty amused if a county did this and then gave the reason of "the pandemic is still happening, you moran."


Yeah, that confused me, too.  Is the state really going to try to argue that "a global pandemic the likes of which we haven't seen in literally a century" doesn't qualify as a legitimate health concern?  

As for the local fines, I wonder how that squares with private-property/business laws.  What if municipalities imposed fines on people who refuse to comply with local private businesses (that require masks to be worn at all times on their premises)?  It would fit into the same categories as, say, businesses that require shirts and shoes, or businesses that disallow firearms.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe we would have more support for prevention measures if the Rona were more alarming. If infected people had sores on their faces for example, that might scare people into wearing masks.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puzzled: I really don't get this. Is this connected to some type of election strategy? Seems really farked up if it is.


Yes Trump wants us to be back to normal since the virus hardly effects anyone and all. His words not mine. So DeSantis is doing what he is told.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: I am a rare retired NYer who stayed here (Poughkeepsie).  Many friends and family can't wait to move south, or did.  They can't understand why I stay.  This is an example of why.  (Also the Baby Jesus nonsense.)


Hey, I grew up in Kingston and used to hit the Mid Hudson Civic Center,
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So it responded by having a lower daily death count than when the state was closed. Sounds scary. Everybody better make sure the belt holding up their shiatting pants is tight for the eventual load coming their way.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thosearerookienumbers.jpg
 
Serious Black
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems


It's interesting that you bring up traffic deaths. Let's look at how many traffic deaths Florida has.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports just under 3,200 fatalities caused by traffic crashes in each of 2016, 2017, and 2018. That's a rate of roughly 8.5 deaths per day. I don't have updated figures for 2020, but I wouldn't be surprised if they're similar.

In contrast, Florida has had over 14,000 deaths to the novel coronavirus since the outbreak started being monitored in America about seven months ago. That's a rate of roughly 66 deaths per day.

There's a reason we accept the current level of traffic deaths and reject the current level of COVID deaths: we have roughly 7.8 COVID deaths per traffic death.
 
werbito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems

Except, it's not a political issue. It's a public health crisis, you imbecile. The Republicans made it political when it wasn't.


I'm pretty sure it was the Dems that made it political by politicizing Trump's response, to be fair.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guys, it's Florida.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just did carry out at a raw bar in the panhandle. I was the only person wearing a mask besides a couple I saw get in a BMW with Athens GA plates (in Georgia, the license plates say what county you live in)  The staff was maskless.  They were perfectly nice, but probably talking shiat about me.  Meh. One of the waitresses was coughing.  Good.
 
ZMugg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: Il Douchey: I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary

[Fark user image 850x478]


Not to disagree, I prefer this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size

...or this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: So it responded by having a lower daily death count than when the state was closed. Sounds scary. Everybody better make sure the belt holding up their shiatting pants is tight for the eventual load coming their way.


Sure we are better at treating it. We don't have that much farther to go for a vaccine. Then you know between treatments and the vaccine your odds will be about that of the flu.
 
monsatano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

werbito: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems

Except, it's not a political issue. It's a public health crisis, you imbecile. The Republicans made it political when it wasn't.

I'm pretty sure it was the Dems that made it political by politicizing Trump's response, to be fair.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is my shocked face.
 
Stile4aly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Il Douchey: Each and every one of those 107 deaths is tragic, in the same way that all deaths are tragic. But, at this point, I liken these deaths to traffic fatalities; a risk we try hard to minimize, but one that we nonetheless accept as necessary for a functioning society.

If an individual finds this risk personally unacceptable, then by all means, that individual should stay off the roads and thus reduce their risk to zero.  But they cannot be allowed to close down the interstates to everyone else.  That would be insanely selfish and pointless.

/As a political issue, the 'Rona is played out;  It's time to MoveOn Dems

It's interesting that you bring up traffic deaths. Let's look at how many traffic deaths Florida has.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports just under 3,200 fatalities caused by traffic crashes in each of 2016, 2017, and 2018. That's a rate of roughly 8.5 deaths per day. I don't have updated figures for 2020, but I wouldn't be surprised if they're similar.

In contrast, Florida has had over 14,000 deaths to the novel coronavirus since the outbreak started being monitored in America about seven months ago. That's a rate of roughly 66 deaths per day.

There's a reason we accept the current level of traffic deaths and reject the current level of COVID deaths: we have roughly 7.8 COVID deaths per traffic death.


We also take precautions to minimize traffic deaths.  We mandate and enforce seatbelt usage.  We require cars to be built with airbags, crumple zones, accident avoidance systems.  How stupid do the anti-maskers look in that context?
 
