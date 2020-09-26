 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Forget the face of Jesus on a piece of toast, here is the face of Elvis on a giant wave   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gandalf was feeling quirky.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More like.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't fat Elvis.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All i see is an old toothless indian chief wearing falkor's head from never ending story.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thank you, thank you very much

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Would like a word.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: thank you, thank you very much

[th.bing.com image 162x225]


Bubba Ho Tep was a damn good movie

Bruce Campbell playing an elderly Elvis just woken up from a coma. It was awesome.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Antiochus of Commagene                                              The King
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Without his false teeth apparently
 
great_tigers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do you see the young Elvis or the old Elvis?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Look at that thing! That thing is huge. Thank you. Thank you very much.
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Elvis is Everywhere" by Mojo Nixon
Youtube mpb4ZAAP6Z4
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: More like.....

[Fark user image 688x495]


STAND BACK I SAY!

ACTING!!!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: thank you, thank you very much

[th.bing.com image 162x225]

Bubba Ho Tep was a damn good movie

Bruce Campbell playing an elderly Elvis just woken up from a coma. It was awesome.


Bruce is fantastic in about everything he does, but Ossie Davis as Jack is what made made Bubba Ho-Tep such a damn good movie that it doesn't need a Bubba Nosferatu sequel.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't know Elvis had Jay Leno' s chin.
 
