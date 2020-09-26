 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Big Paper trying to ban plastic bags   (nbcnews.com)
    New Jersey, New Jersey Legislature, sweeping bill, New York City, plastic bags, New York, single-use paper bags, New York Times  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Might want to read the article again, subby.

The ban is on single-use paper, plastic, and polystyrene bags and packaging.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?


Yup.  Plastic bags also aren't recyclable.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x583]


Who carries bags this way?  Honestly...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious to know how they expect people to pick up dog poop without the use of plastic/paper bags.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paper is a locally made, biodegradable, and renewable resource. Plastic sucks, use paper.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Grocery Bag
Youtube VX5Nf-BiOQ4
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside:

Paper straws need a wax coated tip.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban the bag Portlandia
Youtube BLW0MnqH0r8
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh, NY sid it earlier this year. In February.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa fe NM bans plastic bags at grocery stores but has doggie bags in public parks. It seems to work. Texas banned municipalities from doing the same. Tho I think Kroger was going to phase plastic out nationwide by 2025
unless Texas bans Kroger.
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I'm curious to know how they expect people to pick up dog poop without the use of plastic/paper bags.


Obviously, multi-use plastic bags bags, which can be used for either bring home merchandise OR throwing away garbage OR suffocating a home intruder to death.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. That actually sounds reasonable, even if it comes with the obvious ulterior motive...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't miss the "urban tumbleweeds".  If I leave my bag in the car, then I just pile the groceries back in the shopping cart and bag them at the car.  Not difficult.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grocery stores around here won't allow re-usable grocery bags due to Covid risk.  If plastic AND paper bags are banned, what do I do?  Juggle 35 or 40 items all the way out to the car?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have cult members to carry your things for you.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In California, we (ya'll know how the rest of this post goes).

// And that's why I love it here.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Might want to read the article again, subby.

The ban is on single-use paper, plastic, and polystyrene bags and packaging.


All paper bags are single use. Hell, most don't even make it to the car before tearing.

The plastic bag bans and rise of the terrible paper bags is truly, and indefensibly, awful.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: I don't miss the "urban tumbleweeds".  If I leave my bag in the car, then I just pile the groceries back in the shopping cart and bag them at the car.  Not difficult.


So many people give me weird looks when I do that, especially during the early days of the pandemic.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why people get so worked up about this.  It's almost as stupid as getting worked up about having to wear a mask.  Reusable grocery bags are a minor inconvenience for a few weeks because you keep forgetting to bring them when you go shopping, and after that not at all.  They're also handy for all sorts of other things, like organizing stuff in your closet.  Think of them like cardboard boxes that get smaller on command.  And it's not even like you need a lot of them because they hold two or three times as much stuff as disposable plastic bags.

But mah freedumbs!
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?


Yeah, I cannot get my head around the paper bag ban here due to that... They're readily recyclable and reusable, pretty low on damage done to the environment... Even if it's a bag from the Habit that's absolutely smothered in grease I can put it into the food waste bin.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: Paper is a locally made, biodegradable, and renewable resource. Plastic sucks, use paper.


When I was younger and plastic bags first came out it was "Save a tree use plastic."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?

Yup.  Plastic bags also aren't recyclable.


I get around this by burning them in my fireplace in the winter. Saves trees.
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?

Yup.  Plastic bags also aren't recyclable.


Best I've ever seen is a place that turns them into benches. I think one local kid was doing the collection of 500lbs of plastic to get a bench from Trex for his Eagle project.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?


Plastic bags actually have a lower carbon footprint and can be recycled into benches and other stuff.  Plastic bags for their thickness and weight hold a lot more then their equivalent with less tears.  Pound for pound they can hold a lot more stuff than paper.

You actually need to use a paper bag 3 times to make it as environmentally friendly as a plastic bag.

The downside is the plastic bags don't degrade.  But if properly recycled and reused it doesn't matter.

The thing is getting people who can't even bother putting a cart away to actually recycle their bags.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: SpaceyCat: Might want to read the article again, subby.

The ban is on single-use paper, plastic, and polystyrene bags and packaging.

All paper bags are single use. Hell, most don't even make it to the car before tearing.

The plastic bag bans and rise of the terrible paper bags is truly, and indefensibly, awful.


It's truly a wonder how we survived the early to mid 1900s with only paper bags. We should have been wiped out as a species.
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Grocery stores around here won't allow re-usable grocery bags due to Covid risk.  If plastic AND paper bags are banned, what do I do?  Juggle 35 or 40 items all the way out to the car?


I usually shop at Aldi. I wish other places would just dump your groceries back in the cart, and you can bag them yourself in your own bags at the counter or at your car, and then put your cart back where it belongs because it takes a quarter to unlock one. I really hate going through Walmart's parking lot which is a hellhole of carts just everywhere. Before covid I tended to clean them back up because it bothered me, and also didn't want a stray cart to hit my car. Also Walmart has shiatty plastic bags. Every cashier double or triple bags anything heavy because they just tear so easily.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Might want to read the article again, subby.

The ban is on single-use paper, plastic, and polystyrene bags and packaging.


But subby wanted a green. He/she got it. That said, we re-use all of our plastic and paper bags until we can't. Both go to recycling after they have served as long as they can.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Grocery stores around here won't allow re-usable grocery bags due to Covid risk.  If plastic AND paper bags are banned, what do I do?  Juggle 35 or 40 items all the way out to the car?


And that's farking stupid too.  How are reusable grocery bags a covid risk?  I get the concern that there might be some virus on the surface of the bag if I or someone in my household is infected, but that doesn't hold up to scrutiny.  If I'm infected you've got bigger problems because I'm standingright there.  If someone else in my household is infected how are they going to contaminate reusable bags stored in a closet or the car trunk when they're not in use?  It's not like we run around the house with grocery bags on our heads for fun.

And even if the bags are coated with covid I'm the only one handling them anyway.  Sure, maybe my bags contaminate the cart I'm using, or the conveyer belt or bagging area at the checkout, but hello, the infected public handles everything that comes into contact with those surfaces.  That's why they're supposed to be wiped down between customers.  What's so magically different about a bag?

It makes more sense to ban shopping carts and to require customers to use their own wheeled totes or reusable bags.  At least then nothing is shared.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: LaChanz: Paper is a locally made, biodegradable, and renewable resource. Plastic sucks, use paper.

When I was younger and plastic bags first came out it was "Save a tree use plastic."


Now it's...

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Paper was what we used for garbage bags when I was growing up. We were very careful with liquids. Plastic has garbage much wetter and this is going into land fill. I swear that stuff will be isolated from the environment by the bags for 400 plus years! I guess gases will escape but the paper and plastic inside will last for millennia.

A slimy muck ball with bits of aluminum, plastic, glass and metal bits, and decomposed paper mold with a vaguely round shape will persist underground belching methane for centuries.

I think paper is better.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I switched to these cloth bags; they do a great job keeping things insulated
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to ban paper bags?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think the plastic bag mafia and the Paper bag mafia should get together on an open field armed with only their product and have a battle royal

paper cuts vs suffication

oh wait...
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet everyone here still uses plastic garbage bags at home ... can't say I've seen too many people using those big Costco sized paper yard waste bags to like their trash cans ...
 
g.fro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: LaChanz: Paper is a locally made, biodegradable, and renewable resource. Plastic sucks, use paper.

When I was younger and plastic bags first came out it was "Save a tree use plastic."


I wonder which industry came up with that slogan.

/don't really wonder
//I remember that too
///threve
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?

Plastic bags actually have a lower carbon footprint and can be recycled into benches and other stuff.  Plastic bags for their thickness and weight hold a lot more then their equivalent with less tears.  Pound for pound they can hold a lot more stuff than paper.

You actually need to use a paper bag 3 times to make it as environmentally friendly as a plastic bag.

The downside is the plastic bags don't degrade.  But if properly recycled and reused it doesn't matter.

The thing is getting people who can't even bother putting a cart away to actually recycle their bags.


Damn you. I was just going to post that exact link. Through amp, but same article. It makes an amazing point and cotton bags as well.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NihilismKat: Raoul Eaton: Grocery stores around here won't allow re-usable grocery bags due to Covid risk.  If plastic AND paper bags are banned, what do I do?  Juggle 35 or 40 items all the way out to the car?

I usually shop at Aldi. I wish other places would just dump your groceries back in the cart, and you can bag them yourself in your own bags at the counter or at your car, and then put your cart back where it belongs because it takes a quarter to unlock one. I really hate going through Walmart's parking lot which is a hellhole of carts just everywhere. Before covid I tended to clean them back up because it bothered me, and also didn't want a stray cart to hit my car. Also Walmart has shiatty plastic bags. Every cashier double or triple bags anything heavy because they just tear so easily.


I shop at Sam's. They do the same. No bags.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I'm curious to know how they expect people to pick up dog poop without the use of plastic/paper bags.


I buy Alphapet cornstarch bags. They are strong enough not to tear, and they will actually biodegrade.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: dkulprit: Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?

Plastic bags actually have a lower carbon footprint and can be recycled into benches and other stuff.  Plastic bags for their thickness and weight hold a lot more then their equivalent with less tears.  Pound for pound they can hold a lot more stuff than paper.

You actually need to use a paper bag 3 times to make it as environmentally friendly as a plastic bag.

The downside is the plastic bags don't degrade.  But if properly recycled and reused it doesn't matter.

The thing is getting people who can't even bother putting a cart away to actually recycle their bags.

Damn you. I was just going to post that exact link. Through amp, but same article. It makes an amazing point and cotton bags as well.


About cotton*
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Isn't paper a renewable resource and plastic a byproduct of fossil fuel industry?


And they did this before with Styrofoam, and the waxed paper replacement is worse overall for the environment. They spent a LOT of money astroturfing for a lot more pollution and energy use.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone who trusts a word from the paper industry astroturfers probably agrees that windmills are a bigger problem for birds than windows.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Liar: I don't miss the "urban tumbleweeds".  If I leave my bag in the car, then I just pile the groceries back in the shopping cart and bag them at the car.  Not difficult.


I usually scout the produce section for boxes. 2 or 3 banana/pineapple boxes can handle nearly an entire cart.
 
