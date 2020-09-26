 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The United States records the highest number of COVID cases in a single day since mid-August with more than 55,000 new positives   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuge!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, he was right.

I'm sick of winning.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOO!! Then again this was expected with increased testing.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOW could these numbers go up, with all the nothing and prayers we've been doing?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punishment for trying to put a heretic on SCOTUS

/i wish divine punishment existed
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep...  It's Texas.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they are counting people who test positive, which is not how you test whether or not someone has a virus.

/Or something...
//Never really understood that argument.
///Or any Republican argument, because they are insane farking morons.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't happen if you'd just stop all that pesky testing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then one day as if by magic it will just go away.
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible!

We were assured by the best and brightest Republicans that this was nothing but a hoax, right?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple fix, just stop testing!  Or, inject bleach, either way.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan has been gaining quite a bit the last few weeks. Over the last week we're averaging 800-900 new cases a day.

Today was my first day back to work since March, in a restaurant.

Movie theaters, gyms, etc opening October 9th.

This should be fun.
 
151
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, meant bowling alleys, not gyms. Gyms are already open.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More people need to protest.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hlehmann: Simple fix, just stop testing!  Or, inject bleach, either way.


Wait, I thought we were supposed to drink oleandrin. Or were we supposed to be harvesting the adrenal glands from children? No, that's liberals. Evil, evil, socialist liberals. Does hydroxychloroquine still work? It's so confusion. Imma just use thoughts and prayers. Maybe prayers and thoughts. Prayers should come first, and I'll think later.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there some sort of holiday recently, say within the last two or three weeks or so? Maybe I missed it. Huh.

And donnie has assured us all that the kids going back to school in person can't possibly be affected, so that isn't it.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labor Day bump.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Yep...  It's Texas.


Everything's bigger in Texass
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A neighbor across the street has about 15 cars parked in front of their house right now.   Earlier today a neighbor behind me had a child's birthday party with a dozen kids and adults playing for hours.   COVID is here to stay.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OPEN UP EVERYTHING!!!!!!Except for the government offices of coarse.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
おめでとう
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not flattening the curve so much as bouncing on a goddammed trampoline.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, who bought shares in COV back in January? Lucky bastards made the right call on that plucky start up.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrBrownCow: A neighbor across the street has about 15 cars parked in front of their house right now.   Earlier today a neighbor behind me had a child's birthday party with a dozen kids and adults playing for hours.   COVID is here to stay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone tried forsythia yet?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the best numbers! We will have the most beautiful coffins like no one has every seen, believe me!
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Goddamn, he was right.

I'm sick of winning.


And everyday, more and more people are getting sick.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.


The same Deborah Birx that swallows Trump load? You trust her? Poor sod.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota had 579 cases today. That's an absolute farking ton for South Dakota.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our county has a mask mandate, but dang if every 7-11 near me doesn't seem to give a shart.
The other week I went into 7-11 to grab some drinks, half a dozen bicyclists fresh off of their workout decide they want some farking gatoraid.  No masks, just walk into the store, breathing as heavy as possible after a workout, spreading through the entire store.  They even made fun of the one guy who brought a mask, 'Oh, you are so considerate!  LOL!'

I walked out, nobody did anything.  I used to think the view that bicyclists were arseholes was unwarrented, I'm reconsidering that opinion.

/As far a 7-11 goes, 80% of the time the employees don't were masks, 100% of the time they absolutely will not say a thing to anybody not wearing one.
//This isn't an issue at major grocery stores or the state liquor store.  If they know they have to wear a mask for a fifth of jim bean they will wear their farking mask.
///3 for posterity.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Was there some sort of holiday recently, say within the last two or three weeks or so? Maybe I missed it. Huh.

And donnie has assured us all that the kids going back to school in person can't possibly be affected, so that isn't it.


Jewish high holy days. Lots of new cases in all the Haredi neighborhoods.

Covid sure as shiat rolls on Shabbos.
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [desantis.jpg]

OPEN UP EVERYTHING!!!!!!Except for the government offices of coarse.


and Florida has allegedly been flat at around 3K/day since mid-August with no school-sourced jump. I don't believe those numbers for a second because of that fark.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscure Login: But they are counting people who test positive, which is not how you test whether or not someone has a virus.

/Or something...
//Never really understood that argument.
///Or any Republican argument, because they are insane farking morons.


It preexisting conditions and such so it is ok if they die since it isnt from the Rona or something.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winning! We're #1! We're #1!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: HOW could these numbers go up, with all the nothing and prayers we've been doing?


Scorpitron Johnson is right again!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
positive sounds like a good word...
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What!!? We're still testing?!
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here, where there is a federal prison and only one grocery store, where the grocery store had 3 employees test positive on wednesday, where the maskless governor and his wife ate at the only upscale restaurant the night before they tested positive, everybody still thinks it's hooey
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: And then one day as if by magic it will just go away.


200,000 did.

//so far, but those are rookie numbers
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is so diabolical... sending us this disease and forcing us to respond with such incompetence for 8 months and counting.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JayCab: solokumba: [desantis.jpg]

OPEN UP EVERYTHING!!!!!!Except for the government offices of coarse.

and Florida has allegedly been flat at around 3K/day since mid-August with no school-sourced jump. I don't believe those numbers for a second because of that fark.


YES. The numbers are two to three times what the official count is. My county, Brevard, recorded 32 new cases last Thursday. My neighbor works a a clinic. The clinic alone had 22 cases. She and her coworkers are mad as hell at the state. People should go to jail over this.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skatedrifter: Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Winning! We're #1! We're #1!


I can envisage Passports with "Not valid for travel to, in, or from the USA" printed on the bottom of every page...
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: skatedrifter: Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.

The same Deborah Birx that swallows Trump load? You trust her? Poor sod.


Well if that's how they're marking it, and I'm pretty sure they are, then the "numbers" are kinda bullshiat.
 
freitasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: ketkarsa: Winning! We're #1! We're #1!

I can envisage Passports with "Not valid for travel to, in, or from the USA" printed on the bottom of every page...


Let me check... Yep, New Zealand borders still closed. Live going on almost as normal here.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZMugg: skatedrifter: Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.

[Fark user image 500x271]


She just completely sold out.  I mean, I understand the desire to survive in a position, but selling your legacy for it...  Dr Fauci will be seen as a leader, she will be seen as a stooge.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.


And it may very well be. Same with blood clots, pneumonia, and a plethora of other COD. Look at excess deaths, and ask yourself what can explain the jump this year.
Besides, this set of numbers has to do with new cases, not total deaths (209,177).
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Donnie's re-election campaign strikes again.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: eddie_irvine: skatedrifter: Deborah Birx said that if you have a heart attack and die and then test positive for covid, they mark it as a covid death.

The same Deborah Birx that swallows Trump load? You trust her? Poor sod.

Well if that's how they're marking it, and I'm pretty sure they are, then the "numbers" are kinda bullshiat.


lol
 
