(WSBTV)
55
•       •       •

cretinbob
4 hours ago  
If he did that as a church it would have been okay
 
MrBallou
4 hours ago  
Trump's mad because somebody else is horning in on the grift.
 
IgG4
3 hours ago  
Steal a little and they throw you in jail, steal a lot and they make you king
 
hugram
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806
2 hours ago  
Money laundering is bad! Law and order!
 
wrenchboy
1 hour ago  
What's wrong with this picture?
 
Bennie Crabtree
1 hour ago  
I wonder if the bank is facing charges, or if this investigation happened because they blew the whistle?
 
Glitchwerks
1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]


I was gonna say:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes
1 hour ago  
Still not quite in the build-the-wall leagues.
 
thehellisthis
1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Trump's mad because somebody else is horning in on the grift.


He's just mad because he expected better of him.  One should net at least seven figures before being caught.
 
ClavellBCMI
1 hour ago  
Why do I think this choad did this for the specific purpose of making the Black Lives Matter movement look bad?
 
billyjoejimbob
1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: hugram: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]

I was gonna say:

[Fark user image image 371x415]


Yep, Yellowman was the first thing I thought of seeing the picture from the article.
 
Gooch
1 hour ago  
Should have registered as a church if you want to launder money
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
The best he could do was Walmart and Home Depot?

We need big thinkers to solve these issues, use the money to get your name on a building or a casino, if you're going to commit blatant fraud on such a level.
 
DigitalDirt
1 hour ago  
Tobias Whale

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DigitalDirt
1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 850x478]


Blake is mixed, that guy clearly is albino.
 
MattyBlast
1 hour ago  
This should be categorized as a hate crime.
 
bfh0417
1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Trump's mad because somebody else is horning in on the grift.


Two posts in. Bbbbbbbut Trump.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
1 hour ago  

bfh0417: MrBallou: Trump's mad because somebody else is horning in on the grift.

Two posts in. Bbbbbbbut Trump.


When did you lose your sense of context? Will you ever get it back?
 
camarugala
1 hour ago  
 BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.
 
Resident Muslim
1 hour ago  
Not clear just how much of that is actual fraud and how much money laundering, and where exactly was the money coming from that was being laundered.

/unless he was defrauding people and they added on the laundering charge when he transferred the money to his accounts and/or bought stuff with it
//is it Meth, guessing on location
///I'm just surprised he bought the house with a (apparent) shell company
 
CommonName2
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: If he did that as a church it would have been okay


He did, just not an official one.

But did anyone that donates to these quickie charities care? How did they think their money was "going to fight for equality"?
 
kpaxoid
1 hour ago  

camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.


Sorry, but I don't see how this makes BLM look bad.

Did the Trumps make children with cancer look bad?
 
orbister
1 hour ago  
Does an albino guy with African-American parents count as black or white?

Seems like a nice guy, or maybe not: https://thegavoice.com/politics/contr​o​versial-atlanta-activist-sir-meajor-po​sts-homophobic-video/
 
KingOfTown
50 minutes ago  

camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.


You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials."
 
Glorious Golden Ass
45 minutes ago  
Why money laundering?  Taking money from an organization you are working for is embezzlement.  Money laundering is when you take money earned through illegal means and pass it through a legitimate business.
 
camarugala
42 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials."


I could have if that was what I meant.
Seriously though, what the f*ck is wrong with you?
 
Fear the Clam
41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The best he could do was Walmart and Home Depot?


And buying a house in Ohio? Ewww.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
40 minutes ago  

camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.


Yeah, why can't they just be polite and wait for cops to kindly stop brutalizing people? I'm sure change is right around the corner if we're just nice to them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
40 minutes ago  

camarugala: KingOfTown: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials."

I could have if that was what I meant.
Seriously though, what the f*ck is wrong with you?


It's clear to me that this is exactly what you meant.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
39 minutes ago  
The Black Life That Matters most to him is his own, apparently. That's chutzpah.
 
JNowe
37 minutes ago  
Anytime you send money to someone else to do the work for you, you run the risk that it ends up in the hands of people like this.  It's the reason I don't trust any organization regardless of their intentions.
 
KingOfTown
36 minutes ago  

camarugala: KingOfTown: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials."

I could have if that was what I meant.
Seriously though, what the f*ck is wrong with you?


Sorry. Let me clarify further.

You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials. I already know about it."
 
WastrelWay
36 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Why money laundering?  Taking money from an organization you are working for is embezzlement.  Money laundering is when you take money earned through illegal means and pass it through a legitimate business.


It's a fine distinction, but this is what non-profits are used for. He collected money legally, put it in a bank account for "Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.", which was also legal, and rather than use it for the purpose he claimed he would, he spent it on himself. And he wasn't very careful about it. If he had set up his non-profit the right way, so that the articles of incorporation gave him a salary of say, $200,000 a year for "services rendered," he'd be OK.
 
Nick Nostril
33 minutes ago  
That guy looks African-Irish to me. NTTAWWT.
 
WordsnCollision
31 minutes ago  
"Sir Maejor Page..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
31 minutes ago  
busted because he used too much starch
 
Dr.Fey
31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: camarugala: KingOfTown: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials."

I could have if that was what I meant.
Seriously though, what the f*ck is wrong with you?

It's clear to me that this is exactly what you meant.


Yeah, that's pretty much how I took it as well.  However you intended it, it came off as they should pipe down, know their place, and be less uppity.
 
runwiz
28 minutes ago  
Sounds more like embezzlement and/or fraud.  Money laundering is something Trump and the big banks do all time and is just how you do business.
 
MechaPyx
27 minutes ago  

camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.


Pretty sure their contempt for black people existed long before anyone started pointing it out to them. Also, some people need to be beaten over the head(repeatedly...with a hammer). It's the only way they get the point.
 
camarugala
21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: camarugala: KingOfTown: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

You could have just said "I wish Black people would shut up about being harassed and killed by government-backed officials."

I could have if that was what I meant.
Seriously though, what the f*ck is wrong with you?

It's clear to me that this is exactly what you meant.

Yeah, that's pretty much how I took it as well.  However you intended it, it came off as they should pipe down, know their place, and be less uppity.


I mean they are clearly without any real central leadership. They have no plan other than to riot and break shiat. This is Occupy wallstreet all over again. How much change did we get out of that? Exactly. They need to have a strong leadership that doesnt include government officials and virtue signalers who are afraid to be caught on the wrong side of history. The support they have now seems to be made up of these insincere people. You may have passion for the core ideals but without structure, it's just pissing in the wind. Think of how King would have handled this. Not like you all are doing now that's for damn sure.
 
joaquin closet
18 minutes ago  
Okay, anybody who names himself  "Sir Maejor" Is a major douchebag.

And potentially  illiterate.
 
UNC_Samurai
17 minutes ago  
Another low-numbered account.  Surprise.
 
camarugala
16 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

Pretty sure their contempt for black people existed long before anyone started pointing it out to them. Also, some people need to be beaten over the head(repeatedly...with a hammer). It's the only way they get the point.


Not contempt for blacks, but for the whole movement. That includes blacks, their supporters, any possibility of transmitting the message. It just becomes background noise. Nothing will change. That's what I was getting at in my original post but dipshiats gonna dipshiat and they'll read into it what they want to hear because they feel that the more oppressed they are, the more legitimate the cause. This is just bad tactics.
 
MechaPyx
15 minutes ago  

camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.


And another thing, I'm tired of being threatened with four more years of Trump unless I'm super nice to a bunch of spoiled snowflakes. If that's all it takes to make them vote for Trump they weren't seriously considering anything else.
 
MechaPyx
13 minutes ago  

camarugala: MechaPyx: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

Pretty sure their contempt for black people existed long before anyone started pointing it out to them. Also, some people need to be beaten over the head(repeatedly...with a hammer). It's the only way they get the point.

Not contempt for blacks, but for the whole movement. That includes blacks, their supporters, any possibility of transmitting the message. It just becomes background noise. Nothing will change. That's what I was getting at in my original post but dipshiats gonna dipshiat and they'll read into it what they want to hear because they feel that the more oppressed they are, the more legitimate the cause. This is just bad tactics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
12 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: camarugala: BLM doesn't need anyone to make them look bad. The movement is already doing that by itself. It's one thing to be made aware of an issue, it's quite another to beat the population over the head with it repeatedly. At this point they are just breeding contempt which will make the right dig it's heels in even deeper. Do they actually want 4 more years of farkin Trump? Cause this is how you get 4 more years of Trump.

And another thing, I'm tired of being threatened with four more years of Trump unless I'm super nice to a bunch of spoiled snowflakes. If that's all it takes to make them vote for Trump they weren't seriously considering anything else.


Now apply that logic to BLM. They're not really trying to effect change, but really. If they were serious, they'd give some thought to what they're doing. How they're going about doing it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
10 minutes ago  
For anyone confused on the difference between embezzlement and washing money then taking, look at the NRA and Wayne LePierre and those recent shenanigans.
 
wantingout
8 minutes ago  
cretinbob: If he did that as a church it would have been okay

Exactly! Evangelists get away with this shiat all the time.
 
Ker_Thwap
7 minutes ago  
With absolutely no research on this guy, I'm not sure his intent was ever to help.  It seems more like he used the BLM movement's name as a grifting tool.
 
