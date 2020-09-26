 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   And just like that the Feds step in to help the Proud Boys   (newsweek.com) divider line
90
    More: Obvious, United States, United States Marshals Service, Saturday's Proud Boys rally, police officers, United States Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southern Poverty Law Center, federal marshals  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you were a scumbag asshole cop, you'd love fascism too, so don't judge.
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Portland LEOs are "encountering unspeakable violence"?
Protip: Don't try to impress people by using polysyllabic words when you don't understand what they mean
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would question the legality of this particular action.  Converting Local/State LEO who have jurisdiction on a specific area to Federal control for the sole purpose of allowing the DoJ to bring a completely different set of charges against protesters just seems wrong.

If I were the governor, I would be firing the head of the OSP who took that particular action.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I would question the legality of this particular action.  Converting Local/State LEO who have jurisdiction on a specific area to Federal control for the sole purpose of allowing the DoJ to bring a completely different set of charges against protesters just seems wrong.

If I were the governor, I would be firing the head of the OSP who took that particular action.


It's entirely legal and is one more reason to reduce the Executive Branch's power if we still have a democracy in 2021.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Almea Tarrant: Portland LEOs are "encountering unspeakable violence"?
Protip: Don't try to impress people by using polysyllabic words when you don't understand what they mean


Oh FFS, can they get any whinier?

Breonna Taylor "encountered unspeakable violence".
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Almea Tarrant: Portland LEOs are "encountering unspeakable violence"?
Protip: Don't try to impress people by using polysyllabic words when you don't understand what they mean


To the police it is unspeakable that the people don't think they are superior to non-whites.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the cops on Grindr now too?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♫ Big meals keep on churnin'
Proud Boys keep on murder'n
Shootin'!  Shootin'!  Shootin' at the negros! ♫
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Do they have to bring their own brown shirts or will one be provided?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Almea Tarrant: Portland LEOs are "encountering unspeakable violence"?
Protip: Don't try to impress people by using polysyllabic words when you don't understand what they mean

To the police it is unspeakable that the people don't think they are superior to non-whites.


I really, really want to have all cops do one season of dungeness fishing, in the winter, in the storms and freezing ass cold with their snot freezing on their faces.  They could just fill bait jars, none of the stuff that requires skill.  And no cheating by overfilling the jars so the boat runs out and has to go back in (yeah, that's a thing ;( ).

Hopefully they won't have to pass by  the wreckage of boats that have gone down with loss of life (yeah, that's a thing, too***).   Only because I don't want anyone else to die.   That doesn't include injuries like getting one's arm caught in the bite of the line and nearly losing their arm, or the kid who did lose his leg, torn off..never mind.  That happened in port, and he was carried up the ramp in a wheel barrow with his severed leg on top of him.  It was faster than waiting for the EMTs.

***My husband was crabbing out of Coos Bay some years ago, two boats went down in a week, the second one going out to retrieve the gear from the first.  A couple of months later, another boat went down.  I didn't think it was unreasonable at all when he said "fark this".
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor correction to TFA:

About 50 Portland, Oregon, police officers will be deputized as federal marshals ahead of Saturday's Proud Boys rally, enabling federal prosecutors to potentially bring throw out any federal charges upon those arrested.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Minor correction to TFA:

About 50 Portland, Oregon, police officers will be deputized as federal marshals ahead of Saturday's Proud Boys rally, enabling federal prosecutors to potentially bring throw out any federal charges upon those arrested.


Not really. The feds are there to arrest anyone the Proud Boys fight with and to prosecute them on federal charges.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Proud Boys are such cowards they need Federal protection? Can we accuse them of being Socialists?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: toraque: Minor correction to TFA:

About 50 Portland, Oregon, police officers will be deputized as federal marshals ahead of Saturday's Proud Boys rally, enabling federal prosecutors to potentially bring throw out any federal charges upon those arrested.

Not really. The feds are there to arrest anyone the Proud Boys fight with and to prosecute them on federal charges.


THIS.  The feds are doing this so that when they want to disappear protesters, they can hve th cops do it.  Or whenthe cops arrest protesters for fighting back against these racist f*cks, they can slap them with federal charges.

These "militias" are nothing more or less than the modern version of the SA, and if Trump wins will become the SS.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: The Proud Boys are such cowards they need Federal protection? Can we accuse them of being Socialists?


No, the Proud Boys are such traitotus, racist, criminal pieces of shiat that Bill Barr said, "We want those guys working for us!"
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: The Proud Boys are such cowards they need Federal protection? Can we accuse them of being Socialists?


We can certainly call them outside agitators.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to tell everyone you're Proud, then you're really Chickenshiat.

/and need federal protection from hippie moms
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case there's any confusion as to what the proud boys are:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When fascism comes to America...
 
yusyusyus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: It's entirely legal and is one more reason to reduce the Executive Branch's power if we still have a democracy in 2021.


hahahaha has there been any progress towards this? On this topic, most explicitly, BSAB. BSAH actually.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, funny headline. FTFA: "enabling federal prosecutors to potentially bring federal charges upon those arrested."
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling that if Trump wins, west coast secession is going to follow very quickly, and the proud boys are going to be labeled a terrorist organization.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Portland LEOs are "encountering unspeakable violence"?
Protip: Don't try to impress people by using polysyllabic words when you don't understand what they mean


If they couldn't speak about it, how would they let anyone know what's happening?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Proud Boys should get their asses kicked then rode out on a rail.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putz Hall putsch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why has Portland turned into a battleground?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: When fascism comes to America...


Yeah, but did any of us think it would be so farking stupid?

I mean the guy who started this gang shoved a dildo up his ass on video.

All of the Proud Boys are so farking stupid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My horse is ready, I'll be waiting down to the saloon for when they need a posse.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: H31N0US: When fascism comes to America...

Yeah, but did any of us think it would be so farking stupid?

I mean the guy who started this gang shoved a dildo up his ass on video.

All of the Proud Boys are so farking stupid.


And he did that to somehow prove he's not gay, if I remember correctly. I'm not sure HOW that proves it, though.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Why has Portland turned into a battleground?


This is only my understanding, but not only is Portland one of the whitest urban areas in the country, basically Oregon has been hotbed of racist nutjobs. The KKK has been operating there since the beginning of the last century. And when I say like a hotbed, I'm not just talking about rural assholes, but the entire civil power structure has a deep, deep undercurrent of racism. A lot has changed in the city since the 90s, but yeah...Portland has problems.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gavin McInnes imagines himself as a modern day Hitler. The Proud Boys were his attempt at creating his own SS, with patriot prayer associating with them playing the role of the SA.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are Fark's proudest boys to comment?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Haha, funny headline. FTFA: "enabling federal prosecutors to potentially bring federal charges upon those arrested."


Confederate statues just keep falling bro.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.


wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?
And you wonder why cops are so angry. Even the decent ones get tired with the same brush as the bad actors by Internet tough guy is like this will probably have never been to a protest in their lives.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: When fascism comes to America...


"Comes".
LUL
Like it hasn't been here for decades.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: These "militias" are nothing more or less than the modern version of the SA, and if when Trump wins will become the SS.


FTFY.  With complete control of the courts, unaccountable law enforcement, and unfettered paramilitary death squads, the fight is already over.  Now we have to wait for an outside invasion and exchange of nuclear weapons.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.

wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?


Yes.
You can quit and get another job.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Portland LEOs are "encountering unspeakable violence"?
Protip: Don't try to impress people by using polysyllabic words when you don't understand what they mean



Bubble: She said you had a tattoo on your unspeakables.

Edina: Unmentionables, darling.

Saffy: That could be anywhere on her.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.

wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?
And you wonder why cops are so angry. Even the decent ones get tired with the same brush as the bad actors by Internet tough guy is like this will probably have never been to a protest in their lives.


You haven't been paying attention to reality at all.

Lots of things have happened here in the real world.

But off you go, back to imagination land.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the proud boys rally will be about 50 members short?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.

wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?
And you wonder why cops are so angry. Even the decent ones get tired with the same brush as the bad actors by Internet tough guy is like this will probably have never been to a protest in their lives.


You can skip the overtime voluntarily and not be a part of it at all. If time and a half pay is all it takes to turn you into a jackbooted thug then you are a POS who deserves every little bit of misery that comes your way.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?


When you show up at said protest to protect the paramilitary death squad and use the power of law enforcement against people promoting anti-racism, categorizing you becomes shockingly easy and accurate.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.

wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?
And you wonder why cops are so angry. Even the decent ones get tired with the same brush as the bad actors by Internet tough guy is like this will probably have never been to a protest in their lives.


They could choose a different job.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: powhound: Why has Portland turned into a battleground?

This is only my understanding, but not only is Portland one of the whitest urban areas in the country, basically Oregon has been hotbed of racist nutjobs. The KKK has been operating there since the beginning of the last century. And when I say like a hotbed, I'm not just talking about rural assholes, but the entire civil power structure has a deep, deep undercurrent of racism. A lot has changed in the city since the 90s, but yeah...Portland has problems.


I don't know a whole lot about Portland politics, my family and friends who live there steadfastly avoid the topic. But most of the rest of the state is deeply conservative (it was founded by and still has a huge base of Mormons), and always bitterly angry that Portland's blue vote is usually enough to override the rest of the state's red votes. Sundown towns existed all over the state well into the 70's, and unofficially still do. The southern half of the state was part of the movement to secede into a new hyper-conservative state, and the attitude that liberals and "negroes" should be shot on sight still has a lot of currency around there. It was bad enough in real cities like Medford, where I spent a fair chunk of my teens, but when you get out to smaller towns like Klamath Falls, it's downright scary at times.

It didn't surprise me one bit when the Bundy crew were all acquitted of everything but a handful of minor crimes.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.

wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?
And you wonder why cops are so angry. Even the decent ones get tired with the same brush as the bad actors by Internet tough guy is like this will probably have never been to a protest in their lives.


Yep. The same cops that are standing around letting others be attacked by the Proud Boys. I have quit jobs and not accepted well paying jobs simply because of things I found out about the business. You stay in a job where you fellow workers are violent racists and do nothing then yes you are also a racist by association.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: thorpe: toraque: Minor correction to TFA:

About 50 Portland, Oregon, police officers will be deputized as federal marshals ahead of Saturday's Proud Boys rally, enabling federal prosecutors to potentially bring throw out any federal charges upon those arrested.

Not really. The feds are there to arrest anyone the Proud Boys fight with and to prosecute them on federal charges.

THIS.  The feds are doing this so that when they want to disappear protesters, they can hve th cops do it.  Or whenthe cops arrest protesters for fighting back against these racist f*cks, they can slap them with federal charges.

These "militias" are nothing more or less than the modern version of the SA, and if Trump wins will become the SS.


The SA were destroyed during the night of the long knives.  And by "destroyed" I mean completely dismantled and had their leaders killed outright, not "an opponent used a strawman attack against them" like current internet usage.  They greatly resembled the Proud boys and other Trump militia, and will likely be used and discarded the same way.

The SS were a bit different.  They had the background that were more appealing to the German status quo, and were largely recruited from the Hitler Youth.  Pretty similar attitudes, just a lot more controllable, and the "proper backgrounds" to make organizations tolerate a SS official suddenly showing up and barking orders.

Trump won't last if he sends Proud Boys to bark orders at a corporate boardroom.  He might get somewhere if he requires human resources to only be staffed by Liberty U grads.  And I'm sure Steven Miller (and the rest of the Nazi cabal) are completely familiar with the fate of the SA and care just as much for their militia followers.

If there is one thing that you should really pound into a Proud Boy's head (other than a hammer) it is the fate of the SA and exactly what Trump, Miller, Gorka, et all plan on doing once they succeed.  It isn't a surprise that Trump loves the poorly educated.

/Hitler probably would have held on the the SA if he had a chance
//but Rohm controlled the SA and really believed in the "Socialism" bit of National Socialism (being gay was something the party just kept quiet and ignored.  Lots of "unacceptable" sexual practices in the party).
///when the Army demanded the SA be destroyed in return for their loyalty, it was an easy thing to pay
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: powhound: Why has Portland turned into a battleground?

This is only my understanding, but not only is Portland one of the whitest urban areas in the country, basically Oregon has been hotbed of racist nutjobs. The KKK has been operating there since the beginning of the last century. And when I say like a hotbed, I'm not just talking about rural assholes, but the entire civil power structure has a deep, deep undercurrent of racism. A lot has changed in the city since the 90s, but yeah...Portland has problems.


...and don't even get them started on the Native Americans.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Schmerd1948: fragMasterFlash: Time to get ahold of the list of officers being deputized and doxx the motherfarkers back under whatever rocks their racist asses crawled out from under.

wait. If you're a state cop and get told to be at a protest, you're a racist and should have your life destroyed?

Yes.
You can quit and get another job.


Oh, be realistic.
 
