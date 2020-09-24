 Skip to content
(Columbus Dispatch)   Subby isn't even going to try to make this headline funny   (dispatch.com) divider line
Schroedinger's Glory Hole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio man hot for tots pisses in pots. Jesus subby, not hard.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that guy wears a MAGA hat and attends Trump rallies.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dublin police said he put a plastic wrap over toilet seats, shut off water to the urinal and placed foam cups in them. Police said Patton liked to drink the urine of young boys.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man finds two ways to quench his thirst for young boys"

"Welcome to our pppervert. Please note there's too much p in it."

"Need something to drink while watching kiddie porn? Urine luck."

"What's round on both ends and has a creepy geezer drinking boys' urine in the middle?"

Try harder, Subby.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's THE Ohio State Piss-drinking Creep."
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jack Hanna is no longer the quirkiest guy you know from Columbus."
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ohio man likes to drink from the toilet. Then it gets weird."
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ohio man faces charges for taking Coors Light from minors."
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Ur ine trouble now, Ohio Man."
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Sick geezer with porn is cumming. We're finally on our own. This story will have you gagging. Drinks piss in Ohio."
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think it's pretty funny as-is.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Urine collector is charged with possessing child pornography


I like to think this is a future headline about Ohio Man, Gym Jordan.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Just one more reason Ohio sucks"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure "urine luck," could've been useful.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy's somewhat infamous in Columbus.

The first time he got caught collecting child urine to drink it, the police and prosecutors discovered there was no law prohibiting it. So the statehouse had to actually write one. And then he kept doing it. Multiple times.

Read the article, this guy's been going for decades.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
urine goes bad quickly. it best to drink it fresh
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Baldwin said he expects additional charges could be filed once investigators complete their examination of materials collected during Thursday's search.

Couldn't they just take a urine sample?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schroedinger's Glory Hole: Ohio man hot for tots pisses in pots. Jesus subby, not hard.


User ID checks way the fark out
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good

Glad the cops arrested his ass

Keep him in the clinker for the rest of his life
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: "Just one more reason Ohio sucks"


And swallows
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everybody needs a hobby.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra Pit. Indian Cobra Pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile Pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Bungee Jump without Bungee. Toilet Drowning. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose. Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby took the right approach.

The rest of you are pissing me off.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jbc: "Ohio man faces charges for taking Coors Light from minors."


You already had this thread in the collection bag, but this one gave me a good hearty sensible chuckle.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That guy would be fascinating to study while he serves his prison sentence.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Golden Showers in store for this Ohio Man...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: This guy's somewhat infamous in Columbus.

The first time he got caught collecting child urine to drink it, the police and prosecutors discovered there was no law prohibiting it. So the statehouse had to actually write one. And then he kept doing it. Multiple times.

Read the article, this guy's been going for decades.


Sounds like a piss-poor excuse for a human being.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't piss on my leg and tell me it's raining, here's a glass.
 
