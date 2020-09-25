 Skip to content
(Orange County Register) Lying out your ass on a police report is illegal? Someone should have told these cops (ocregister.com)
    Orange County sheriff's deputies, Police, police reports  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops!?!?!? Testilying!?!?!?!

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OC sheriff's deputies who lied on reports testify that they didn't know it was illegal

"Not knowing the law isn't an excuse," is something every single cop has said at least once.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then you're too stupid to be cop.
Your "skill set" isn't needed so here's a nice wood chipper, step this way.
 
Anad the Barbarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a wise man once said,

"If ignorance is bliss, I want to be in a coma"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lurkey: Then you're too stupid to be cop.
Your "skill set" isn't needed so here's a nice wood chipper, step this way.


Or maybe they're exactly the right amount of stupid to be a cop?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And of course, the majority of this farking assholes were let off with barely a slap on the wrist instead of criminal proceedings.  Yes, ACAB, but so are the DAs who let this shiat go.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everyone that is serving time because of their lies should be released, and then they need to add up all the time that everyone that had gone to prison due to each deputies lies and then the deputy gets put away for that long. Did you lie about 40 people you arrested and combined they were sentenced to 50 years in prison? Congratulations, orange is the new blue.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

koder: OC sheriff's deputies who lied on reports testify that they didn't know it was illegal

"Not knowing the law isn't an excuse," is something every single cop has said at least once.


Ignorance of the law has been used more than once to exonerate reprehensible police conduct.

Also: Where Ignorance of the law is no excuse, knowledge of the law is probable cause.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In America, everyone is presumed to know the law.  If you are a nine year old child you are presumed to know the law.  Even if you have no education at all you are presumed to know the law.  Unless you are a law enforcement officer.  In America, law enforcement officers are the only people not presumed to know the law.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cops can lie to everyone else. I'm sure they didn't sweat one more lie.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: And of course, the majority of this farking assholes were let off with barely a slap on the wrist instead of criminal proceedings.  Yes, ACAB, but so are the DAs who let this shiat go.


You know there would be a mountain of falsified documents and withheld exculpatory evidence in that DA's office, as well.

But it's the OC, the land of old money, yuppies, and many former sundown towns. Nothing about the way their justice system works should surprise anyone.
 
