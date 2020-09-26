 Skip to content
(Guardian) Boobies Things we've all been caught accidentally doing during a work Zoom meeting: A) Wearing pajama bottoms B) Farting C) Whipping out the girlfriend's foobies and nuzzling them. Wait, whut??   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Epic boobs are epic.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's one Peronist who didn't keep his distance.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we stop pretending that people don't do shiat in their house, and having an active camera isn't something they're used to?

Kindly remind them they're live and move on. I don't wear pants have the time and I'm talking to my cat the other half.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not even real
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Not even real


her boobs were blurred, how can you tell?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: tbhouston: Not even real

her boobs were blurred, how can you tell?


The politician said that she was just recovering from a boob job when she came down to show them to him.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Interviewer to Pelè: "Do you think your Brazil 1970 team could beat today's Argentina national team?"

Pelè: "Absolutely."

Interviewer: "Really? By how much?"

Pelè: Uh...1 - nil."

Interviewer: "One goal. That's it?"

Pelè: "Well, most of us are over 75 now..."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since he's out of a job, too bad there isn't a platform where they sell similar videos at any price and keep 65% of the sale price or have a way to process tips where they could keep 80%.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"One member of the governing Peronist party, the Buenos Aires city council legislator María Rachid, defended Ameri in a tweet on Thursday saying that his behaviour was no worse that of legislators who play Candy Crush on their mobile phones while in session."

I haven't played Candy Crush in a while.

What level is she on?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Since he's out of a job, too bad there isn't a platform where they sell similar videos at any price and keep 65% of the sale price or have a way to process tips where they could keep 80%.


i would kiss titties on TV for tips all day long. what a great career!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All of the above, and simultaneously.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is he the Roy Moore of Argentina? She looks about 12.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: maxandgrinch: Since he's out of a job, too bad there isn't a platform where they sell similar videos at any price and keep 65% of the sale price or have a way to process tips where they could keep 80%.

i would kiss titties on TV for tips all day long. what a great career!


Just the tip(s)?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was reading that waiting for the reason for the kerfluff like maybe his wife swore to divorce him, the boobs are 16 years old etc....

The bar has been raised since Trump got here.
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: tbhouston: Not even real

her boobs were blurred, how can you tell?


No, those must be japanese.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: I was reading that waiting for the reason for the kerfluff like maybe his wife swore to divorce him, the boobs are 16 years old etc....

The bar has been raised since Trump got here.


Hm.. what would the public response be to a live-streamed Melania Motorboat?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Is he the Roy Moore of Argentina? She looks about 12.

[Fark user image 800x451]


How do you know that?  He said he has a terrible internet connection.
 
way south
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Turbo Cojones: I was reading that waiting for the reason for the kerfluff like maybe his wife swore to divorce him, the boobs are 16 years old etc....

The bar has been raised since Trump got here.

Hm.. what would the public response be to a live-streamed Melania Motorboat?


Probably a mix of cheering, laughing, and faux outrage over displays of affection in a married couple.
I don't think regular people really care about what politicians do or they'd have taken Clinton's head decades ago.

/I don't understand why this guy quit.
/you did it, It was not illegal, so own it.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't there some South American politician who was bangin' his lady on Zoom during a city council meeting just recently?  There must be something in the water down there.
 
