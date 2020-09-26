 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Human remains detected near the home of Carole farking Baskin. Ruh Roh   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If true, I'm surprised she didn't feed her ex to the Tigers. But as obviously crazy as she is, it's entirely possible she missed the obvious.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by "near her home" you mean, "at the bottom of the lake near the house owned by her ex-husband", sure.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds like something that biatch Carole Baskin would say.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's farken Florida. I'd be surprised if they didn't pick up the scent human remains.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's Florida so cadaver dogs there must be in a never ending state of excitement.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"In a new TV special..."

ok.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She can't dance
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Exactery. This is stuff I never watch (OK I never watch TV anyway) and am only aware of thru Fark. Thanks Drew.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was an accident.  He went swimming after dropping his car off at the airport.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Me-ow

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I was about to say 'Is this the new flavor of the month'?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Can she sing? Or the only thing about her is the way she walk?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's a TV ratings scam.  Tyra Banks hosting DWTS has caused the ratings to tank bigtime.

Bring back Bergeron and Andrews!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He disappeared in 1997.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually, he's buried on Oak Island.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Was it her laugh?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

That's what they want you to think
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yup.

The only thing worse than Carole's awful dancing is Tyra hosting.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...In before the usual parade of BCR trolls and shills who are going to scoff at everyone for believing the "lies of a known animal abuser and convicted felon currently in prison."

Because, after all, Joe Exotic made up all these scandalous, salacious accusations five minutes ago. (rolls eyes)


I'm pretty sure that Carole was watching the live-stream of the boats whilst living out the lyrics from an old Elvis Costello song:

"I don't know how more of this I can take...
She's filing her nails, while they're draggin' the lake...
She is watching the detectives.
'Oh, he's so cute!'"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
....for a sensationalist TV "documentary", as reported by the Daily Mail.

Yeah, no.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

All of this.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFAThe family's advert appeared during a commercial break as Baskin donned a tiger-print dress to cut across the floor with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for season 29 premiere of ABC's celebrity ballroom competition.

29 seasons? WTF? Is there a "season" of this show every 3 months? There's no way this show has been on since the 1990s.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The scene where they are eating shrimp after Joe's conviction was easily the most stomach turning.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The scene where they are eating shrimp after Joe's conviction was easily the most stomach turning.


I'm pretty sure they were all stomach turning
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's probably a dead otter
 
Flagg99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If there was actually anything to this it wouldn't be coming out via some hastily produced documentary.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Garbage article spreading misinformation and fabricating suspicion. Please let these people fade into the background.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It started in 2005 according to Google.  The nomenclature of "television seasons" has always bothered me.  It SHOULD be a full calendar year but they can kinda define it as whatever they want.
 
