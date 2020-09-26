 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Despite the view espoused by Messrs. Diamond, Yauch, and Horovitz, Maryland man finds out there is no legally recognized "right to party"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
38
    Shawn Marshall Myers  
•       •       •

Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deserves extra time for the hair.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To add insult to injury, his mom threw away his best porno mag.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. This guy's been an antisocial asshole for a long time. In MD he has at least 18 cases not counting traffic violations.
http://casesearch.courts.state.md.us/​c​asesearch/
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your sheriff preaches class like you're some kind of jerk?
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bro', youhave to fight for the right...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Def. shortlist for HOTY.

Amazing work, subby.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Party for Your Right to Fight-Public Enemy
Youtube A4Hb-XJWnsk
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: To add insult to injury, his mom threw away his best porno mag.


Busted
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: To add insult to injury, his mom threw away his best porno mag.


Busted
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there should be.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Deserves extra time for the hair.


punk or raver?

/choose your own adventure
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: To add insult to injury, his mom threw away his best porno mag.


Busted.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it 24 hours before DeSantis starts using this guy as a poster child.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: Your sheriff preaches class like you're some kind of jerk?


That hypocrite smokes two packs a day!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm? I grew up in Maryland and I've never heard of Hughesville.

>wiki wiki wiki<

Oh! That's Charles County crazy: that's a special kind of crazy!

/go down to La Plata and turn left.
//why would you do that though?
///thar be dragons!!!!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video)
Youtube eBShN8qT4lk

you have to fight for your right to party
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: To add insult to injury, his mom threw away his best porno mag.


Has anyone noted that he got busted?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: To add insult to injury, his mom threw away his best porno mag.


Busted.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Rusted?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That pretty much explains everything for me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thorpe: Good. This guy's been an antisocial asshole for a long time. In MD he has at least 18 cases not counting traffic violations.
http://casesearch.courts.state.md.us/c​asesearch/


Heavy Metal - Charlie, I got an Angle
Youtube RCRqjJXHfQs
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Bro', youhave to fight for the right...


Was going to point that out.

Having/obtaining the right to party is another issue.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've never had the opportunity to post this on Main.

Thank you, Mr Dumbass!

Beastie Boys - Fight For Your Right (Revisited) Full Length
Youtube evA-R9OS-Vo
 
khitsicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I still haven't gotten over Adam's death.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This man lives by a code - a code that, if you grew up, graduated high school, and left town to go to college, you'd never understand. He is the champion of life, liberty and the pursuit of horniness.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

awruk!: That pretty much explains everything for me:

[Fark user image 322x357]


Of course that's what he looks like.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Calehedron: [Fark user image 700x488]

/Rusted?


Leftfield - Dusted (VHS)
Youtube AW3PYAyS05c
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

awruk!: That pretty much explains everything for me:

[Fark user image image 322x357]


I'm puzzled.  He lives much too far north to be a Carl Hiaasen character, yet there he is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Salmon:
punk or raver?

Leftfield - Open Up
Youtube hZj9bi7YNmI
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: awruk!: That pretty much explains everything for me:

[Fark user image image 322x357]

I'm puzzled.  He lives much too far north to be a Carl Hiaasen character, yet there he is.


Sick Puppy
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

awruk!: Tht pretty much explains everything for me: [Fark user image 322x357]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size


That's a well-worn 42, so it's maybe appropriate that his hairstyle comes from the rebellious youth of 62 year olds.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good.  Farking asshole.
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

awruk!: That pretty much explains everything for me:

[Fark user image image 322x357]


There's the face that put the animal in the the term "party animal".
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a violation of his first amendment rights!

Show me where in the constitution it says the right to protest includes restrictions on WHERE you can protest!

/Obviously sarcasm if you cannot tell. Poeslaw and all.
 
Truthman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Bro', youhave to fight for the right...


Agreed, the right to party is alienable and must be fought for.

/ although, perhaps the new Supreme Court will find that the Freedom of Association applies in this circumstances, and so any restrictions on the number of people gathered together will be struck down.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Beastie Boys did not fight for your right to party so you could drink White Claw.
 
