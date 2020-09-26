 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Louisville police officer suspended for insulting protesters instead of shooting them   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Stupid, Louisville, Kentucky, command of the Louisville Metro Police Department, personal opinions, The Courier-Journal, Maj. Bridget Hallahan, Fifth Division, Louisville Courier Journal, Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell  
•       •       •

898 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 12:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just checked the betting site and they have the o/u at 1,300,000 on the number of times "MAH FURST AMENDMENT RIGHTS!!" Is uttered in relation to this incident.

I'm putting $500 on the over.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. That person is a prefect example of the problem. You're supposed to be a cop all the time, not just when you like the people.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make up your mind Libs. Do you want words or rubber bullets lobbed in your direction.


Jeez.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck off, pig.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha... 'suspended'.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaand now she's a martyr.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Make up your mind Libs. Do you want words or rubber bullets lobbed in your direction.


Jeez.


We want a redress of our grievances and the system to stop coddling the wealthy (especially during a pandemic, where we need the money to handle the virus and other financial issues caused by the virus) by punishing the poor for being poor.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retiring from a public service job at 47 should be a scandal here.

/One of many, anyways...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents' basement playing COD for their entire life."

I rarely fail to be impressed at the way people who sneer at "elitists" are so ready to declare entire sectors of the economy to be beneath them and therefore fitting punishments for moral dissolution.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I just checked the betting site and they have the o/u at 1,300,000 on the number of times "MAH FURST AMENDMENT RIGHTS!!" Is uttered in relation to this incident.

I'm putting $500 on the over.


In a whiny tweet maybe but in court? Absolutely not! SCOTUS has been unequivocal in stating that government employees have zero free speech rights when speaking in any public forum that gives the appearance they are speaking as a representative of their agency. That is not even remotely negotiable!

The stupidity of anyone who would think they did is incomprehensible, even for a cop!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you can shoot someone you didn't mean to and get a paid vacation, but say something wrong in an e-mail and be relieved of duty. Got it.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye Felicia
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspended for writing down the thoughts of all cops?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure she makes someone a very nice Nazi wife.

Now if the acting chief would be could enough to clear the rest of the white supremacist out of the department there just might be some progress made toward reforming that department.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Don't make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents' basement playing COD for their entire life."

I rarely fail to be impressed at the way people who sneer at "elitists" are so ready to declare entire sectors of the economy to be beneath them and therefore fitting punishments for moral dissolution.


It's the Republican way.
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, to protect and serve, AMIRITE?????????
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: So, you can shoot someone you didn't mean to and get a paid vacation, but say something wrong in an e-mail and be relieved of duty. Got it.


Officers of police departments are typically "exempt" positions. They are management, so typically not part of or protected under the collective bargaining/union contracts.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that police forces are expanding their military ranks is alarming. Corporal, Sergeant Lieutenant and Captain were fine, I guess, but Major? That's a bad sign. LEOs are not intended to be, nor are field grade officers on the battle theater, their perception be damned.

Perhaps it's time we strip those ranks and replace them with ranks intended for their actual function (peacekeeping), because those ranks are military (war). It appears to be increasingly necessary.

/Queue Commander Adama quote.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Make up your mind Libs. Do you want words or rubber bullets lobbed in your direction.


Jeez.


Maybe I'm crazy, but I'm imagining more options beyond "pig cops" and "pig cops who murder".
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if fire fighters acted like this when they refuse to put fires out correctly and let half a neighborhood burn down.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Make up your mind Libs. Do you want words or rubber bullets lobbed in your direction.


Jeez.


Because warrior-cops always have to be attacking somebody, amirite?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
atkosite.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Don't make them important, because they are not. They will be the ones washing our cars, cashing us out at the Walmart, or living in their parents' basement playing COD for their entire life."

I rarely fail to be impressed at the way people who sneer at "elitists" are so ready to declare entire sectors of the economy to be beneath them and therefore fitting punishments for moral dissolution.


It really sounds like the average farker rant about people who live in the south or whatever group the echo chamber doesn't like that week.  A rant that farkers would smart to death.
 
Number 216
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Make up your mind Libs. Do you want words or rubber bullets lobbed in your direction.


Jeez.


We want the same laws we face for the police to also be under that instead of getting transferred, promoted, and getting to retire with full benefits as a slap on the wrists police have been getting for their actions for decades instead of actual consequences

The law and order party should also want this but instead they're allowing murderers with badges that are paid by our tax dollars to continue thriving
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, you can shoot someone you didn't mean to and get a paid vacation, but say something wrong in an e-mail and be relieved of duty. Got it.


Harder to deny, I guess.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I am sure she makes someone a very nice Nazi wife.

Now if the acting chief would be could enough to clear the rest of the white supremacist out of the department there just might be some progress made toward reforming that department.


So, start from scratch?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Suspended for writing down the thoughts of all cops?


Drunk guy in the streets of Washington DC yelling at the top of his voice "The government is crazy! The government is crazy!"
He was arrested and charged with one count of being drunk and disorderly, and one charge of treason for revealing government secrets.

/joke used to be funnier before it became not funny
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That won't teach her anything except to be quiet about her opinions.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/stillgray/​s​tatus/1309064626756345860
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's pathetic that this cop thinks she's better than anybody. Dumb-ass, you're a half-step away from criminal street scum yourself, but we've hired you to pretend to be on our side. Don't forget where your salary comes from.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, they're not supposed to use harsh language. Huh.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Retiring from a public service job at 47 should be a scandal here.


She might have to wait to draw a pension.

My city chief was fired and after a long lawsuit they settled by converting his termination to retirement with 22 years of service. However, he was only 47 at the time and you have to be 55 to draw a pension. He has to get another job for a few years and he'll start getting paid at age 55.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: https://mobile.twitter.com/stillgray/​s​tatus/1309064626756345860


Thank you for linking to an authoritarian bigot loon.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Hahaha... 'suspended'.


"Hallahan is expected to retire from the department on October 1 "
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.