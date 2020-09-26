 Skip to content
 
(Local10 WPLG)   Repoman gets towed after he tries repoing a car with a driver still in it   (local10.com) divider line
19
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good.  fark 'em
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kidnapping is a crime. Pretty simple concept.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pretty intense, even by repo standards.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is chasing a car backward down the street with forks extended a standard repo technique?
 
caljar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Kidnapping is a crime. Pretty simple concept.


Or, just get out of the car.  it's not like they paid for it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Repo man's a dipshiat but why does a 17-yo have a newish Audi? While mom's going through bankruptcy?
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I say the family has a compelling argument to have their car debt suddenly erased.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
it takes a special brand of scumbag to aspire to be a repo man.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love Lorna Doones!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a tense situation
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Tow truck driver are assholes. Story developing.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Repo man's a dipshiat but why does a 17-yo have a newish Audi? While mom's going through bankruptcy?


Maybe this is WHY they are going through bankruptcy. Audis are expensive to fix.

I wonder if they remembered the Cheese Whiz
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Find One In Every Car - You'll See
Youtube 2Mxs6A1byIo
his view was obscured by the air freshener
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Repo Code - Repo Man (4/10) Movie CLIP (1984) HD
Youtube xcJXT5lc1Bg
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: it takes a special brand of scumbag to aspire to be a repo man.


It's a rough life I knew a few when I was a PI then d pay me to find the persons address. They only get paid when they get the car. Here's the weird thing they were either total asshole scumbags or nice honest people doing a job there was no in between.  The Scumbags out numbered the honest people by 7-1, and the scum bags repoed many more cars than the honest people but the honest people got the higher end repos worth more money. If the agency thought the debtor could afford a lawyer or was a lawyer they sent the honest person.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Is chasing a car backward down the street with forks extended a standard repo technique?


If not, they should name the maneuver after this guy.

That was impressive as hell.
 
