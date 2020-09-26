 Skip to content
(Patch)   2020 just won't let up: brain-eating amoeba found in Texas water supply. Live to the south-southwest of Houston? Authorities recommend you don't shower   (patch.com) divider line
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brain-eaters, huh? Problem solved. It's Texas. They'll starve.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least there will be a reason they don't shower now.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Brain-eaters, huh? Problem solved. It's Texas. They'll starve.


Well it's Texas so it'll die off prett-

Ok I see we're done here.

/lights
//kidding Texas, don't shoot me
///3s
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Brain-eaters, huh? Problem solved. It's Texas. They'll starve.


Done in one.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
[sigh] I wasn't born here. Wish I could leave Texas but that doesn't seem likely any time soon. 😞
/not in that area of Texas, thank Bast.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Poor bastards are starving to death.
 
cleek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
are we sure they haven't been there the whole time?
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a southern Brazoria County resident - with 4 boys and a husband who cannot shower for the foreseeable future - I am NOT happy.
Thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump will really win theren now in a landslide,
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somebody shared a link a day or so ago about a similar thing in Georgia, so things are really starting to make sense now.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Misfits--Braineaters
Youtube tMg74qjck7U
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Poor bastards are starving to death.


*CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP*

🎶Deep in the heart of Texas!🎶
 
thepeterd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Brain-eaters, huh? Problem solved. It's Texas. They'll starve.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you subby.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They must have left Florida in search of food, the poor bastards.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lemurtx: [sigh] I wasn't born here. Wish I could leave Texas but that doesn't seem likely any time soon. 😞
/not in that area of Texas, thank Bast.


Ugh. Can you use hot-tub chemicals to treat some bath-water to make it safe? Or even bleach?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this happens every year in warm months bin warm states.  West Nile virus is still around, I expect to read a scary case or two of that too this year.
 
NotoriousFire [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: lemurtx: [sigh] I wasn't born here. Wish I could leave Texas but that doesn't seem likely any time soon. 😞
/not in that area of Texas, thank Bast.

Ugh. Can you use hot-tub chemicals to treat some bath-water to make it safe? Or even bleach?


Just wear a snorkel or something to keep the nose closed - article says it only matters if it gets up the nose, not ingested through the mouth or otherwise.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always knew there was something in the water down there.

This explains some things.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tatertoot: As a southern Brazoria County resident - with 4 boys and a husband who cannot shower for the foreseeable future - I am NOT happy.
Thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.


Set your water heater to 190 and stand as far from the shower head as possible?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
♪ Ain't no more brain on this Brazos ... ♫
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I grew up in Lake Jackson, this happens every now and then.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tatertoot: As a southern Brazoria County resident - with 4 boys and a husband who cannot shower for the foreseeable future - I am NOT happy.
Thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.


Get some baby wipes and delousing powder?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
patch.comView Full Size

Looks tasty !

We have a saying in Austin

If it's cloudy, no have showery
If it's clear, turn it into beer.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tatertoot: As a southern Brazoria County resident - with 4 boys and a husband who cannot shower for the foreseeable future - I am NOT happy.
Thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.


Face cloth and soap? You can still wash your pits and bits.
Don't get water in your nose ears or mouth.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
golly, I shore hope that librul hoax don't make waterborne pathogens more prevalent, or we might be fiznucked.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: lemurtx: [sigh] I wasn't born here. Wish I could leave Texas but that doesn't seem likely any time soon. 😞
/not in that area of Texas, thank Bast.

Ugh. Can you use hot-tub chemicals to treat some bath-water to make it safe? Or even bleach?


username oddly apt.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: Tatertoot: As a southern Brazoria County resident - with 4 boys and a husband who cannot shower for the foreseeable future - I am NOT happy.
Thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.

Face cloth and soap? You can still wash your pits and bits.
Don't get water in your nose ears or mouth.


For your hair, you can have what we call a "Newfie shower". (Put on a ball cap) ;)
 
Tatertoot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Tatertoot: As a southern Brazoria County resident - with 4 boys and a husband who cannot shower for the foreseeable future - I am NOT happy.
Thank you in advance for your thoughts and prayers.

Set your water heater to 190 and stand as far from the shower head as possible?


I have no idea how long the no use order will be on effect, so hopefully it won't come to that.
At least the humidity is down this weekend. If I have to banish them all to the back yard, they won't be too uncomfortable.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Texas is a third world nation.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You need to have brains to have a brain-eating amoeba, yes?

Asking for a friend.
 
