HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony is the opposite of rusty
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think being a bomb disposal guy means your brains don't work well in the first place.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irony is the opposite of wrinkly, like a freshly ironed shirt.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If two bomb disposal specialists fragged by a bomb is irony, then you are an artichoke.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Irony is swallowing your pride and asking to move back in with your parents;  only to learn that they have recently moved back in with their parents.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
last words "i dunno maybe turn it into an ashtray or something..."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess these guys never learned the first rule of UXO (unexploded ordnance): Don't fark with UXOs.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Definitely not the wisdom of Solomon (Islands)
 
