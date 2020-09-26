 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   September 26, 1983: The false alarm that nearly destroyed the world with nuclear annihilation ...but was saved by this man   (en.m.wikipedia.org) divider line
    More: Vintage, World War II, Nuclear warfare, Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov, Cold War, Stanislav Petrov, Nuclear weapon, Cuban Missile Crisis, b c  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The value of taking a deep breath before acting.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you remember, the 26th of September?
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That guy was always taking credit for others work.
 
TuckFrump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder if Trump would have been as cool, calm, and collected
 
blodyholy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I remember reading about this many, many years ago and thinking "Damn, maybe Russia wasn't so bad after all!"

My opinions have since changed.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Far more honor has been given to far less-deserving people. Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov, rest in peace. If there is/are any Higher Power(s) with places of rest for the deserving, Petrov needs to be at the front of the line.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Watched the movie "The Man Who Saved the World" and it was a stark account of how close we came to nuclear war. He should have received the Nobel Peace price for his decision & prevention of a nuclear conflict.

Of course it was an embarrassment for the Soviets so it took a while for full details to come out. He credited his civilian training for his decision. He suggested that others, with strict military training, would probably made a different decision.
 
dryknife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good thing Mr. Blonde wasn't there.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished
 
