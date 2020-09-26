 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Priest who preaches that COVID-19 is nothing but a scam told to STFU, stop preaching his BS   (startribune.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was he allowed to return to the pulpit to give any more "sermons"?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have been told that by every person who heard him.

Are we sure that's not Nurgle in human form?
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are more priests than just this guy and the one in Washington DC saying this garbage. I know a Catholic (well educated, was an active Democrat, but now lives in the Florida panhandle) who is positively giddy about the prospect of Suicide Martyrdom by Covid.
With so many people out of work, I believe it boils down to the Church not wanting to let go of any of that Catholic charities money. And of course abortion - have to keep those women subservient and dependent on "daddy."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at this kiddie diddler.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who think they are a channel for an omniscient superbeing think they know everything.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
huh, and 2 months ago he gave a sermon titled, "beware of false prophets."
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 priests should just do the job they're paid to do.. literally turning bread and wine into flesh and blood.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: There are more priests than just this guy and the one in Washington DC saying this garbage. I know a Catholic (well educated, was an active Democrat, but now lives in the Florida panhandle) who is positively giddy about the prospect of Suicide Martyrdom by Covid.
With so many people out of work, I believe it boils down to the Church not wanting to let go of any of that Catholic charities money. And of course abortion - have to keep those women subservient and dependent on "daddy."


Religion is a parasite on human existance and we're either going to remove it from the "organism" at some point or it's going to kill its host.

I wonder if these mooks would say the same thing if Covid had a 50% death rate.
 
