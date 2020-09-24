 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Homeowners call BS when HOA decides BLM yard signs got to go, all others AOK   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Sign, Erie, Pennsylvania, Feeling, Cult, Garden, management company, Gary Gianetti, social activism yard signs  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 5:35 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a part of me that always wanted to live in a neighborhood with an HOA so I could just terrorize them, but then I decided I'd rather drink and watch star trek on netflix.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sources say they're not down with OPP....
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mltshp-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1.  Don't put up a sign if it's against an HOA rule, homeowner.

2.  Don't selectively enforce the rule against signs, HOA board.

Two pretty simple rules; lots of fail to go around here.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yahbut BLM is a bunch of uppity ni*BONGs* rioters and looters.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_of​_​Ladue_v._Gilleo

The city of Ladue, in St. Louis County, and where I went to school.  Someone put up a yard sign protesting the Gulf War in 1990, and the city said they couldn't put up any sign.

The Supreme Court decided unanimously for the sign person.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I live in a neighborhood where there's been BLM signs since Rodney King.  Of course, we have freedom in our neighborhood.   We're not run by a bunch of redneck racists.  Get the fark out of racist Colorado while you still can.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.