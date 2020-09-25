 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles) Warning L.A. Farkers; d-bag in old red Chevy truck Eastbound 210 in S.F. Valley deliberately hitting other cars at 100 MPH [Update: driver in custody]
    San Fernando Valley, pursuit of a driver, Chevy Silverado, San Fernando, California  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
at least three farking ads for the live stream
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chevy truck?  He may then be a victim with no control too.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I clicked on the gif 3 times before realizing it did not have any video attached to it.

I'm too high for this.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You're gonna love this!
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Spoilers*
/The last piglet makes it, and does a cute little trot on the spot.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chase is already over...  The closest thing we have in LA to an official sport it's the police chase.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat that was crazy! He wrecked out (complete with blown tire and sparks out the ass) then went SPRINTING toward the truck he clipped trying to carjack it. Guy hits reverse and this meth-head is runnin like he hit some Compound V (watching The Boys now of course). Then truck guy realizes he has door locks, hits them, stops and hits gas right as Methy gets to him. Methy then walks to the cops and acts like he's gonna fight them. Of course since he's white it's a taser and he's down. This guy hit at least 6 people since I finally got The goddamn video to work.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The closest comparison to his driving was like when you hit a highway in GTA V and you just let loose and start hauling ass and swerving between cars. Every now and then you just clip one and it messes them up but doesn't cause you to lose control.

Finally you have that one car who decided to change lanes on the left and you hit him just enough to send your back end into the left guardrail. Then you try to carjack a couple more people, but they flee before you can and finally the cops catch up.

But since you're playing as Trevor, you live.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

He was pissed off at that white car. Lol.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, another Friday night in LA then?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See now this is what happens when meth heads go for a drive and forget to use their binoculars.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo of driver and vehicle owner
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have people take turns running over his nuts using that same truck. Like a rock, biatch
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't he start running into cars AFTER the cop started chasing him?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my commute home.  At the exact hour I usually commute home.

When I'm not working from home.

LOL saved by the 'rona.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear cops,

It's ok to shoot the ones who do this.
 
comrade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn it! The police stopped him before he was able to get to the inter dimensional portal to stop the shoggoth invasion!
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thank dog for small miracles.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He reached 100? At the 5-405 interchange? At 7:30?

Fake news.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why can't Rand Paul show up and tell us how it's cool to send a drone through that guy's rear window, since guy's committing a crime?

/spoiler: rand only gets the feeling when someone is brownish or darker
//silverado packed to the gills with stuff? that's probably a white dude who's a rand paul *supporter*
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Target fixation was clearly his downfall. He actually had a pretty impressive run with that POS when he was only trying to haul ass.
 
Dryad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

As soon as he put his hands behind his back, I expected a volley of shots. But then I realized he was white.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That 405 to the 118 interchange is a huge bridge.  I've driven this way so many times.

I love the non-scripted live television.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is how you get through lapped cars, Kyle.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The suspect is shirtless, I repeat, shirtless.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chevy Silverado Parody 2 - Amiri King
Youtube UfHtcUZXljw
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Our game against Georgia isn't until this afternoon.  My little piggies will stun or just be dog food.
 
