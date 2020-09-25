 Skip to content
 
(Patheos)   Christian preacher: We can see dead people   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure.  they're in your congregation, and they don't even know they have COVID yet.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This was a pretty boilerplate message from pentecostal/charismatic missionaries growing up: In "Africa," all the the people have a much simpler, more uncomplicated faith, and they haven't been corrupted by rock music and western education and stuff, so God does miracles there all the time, up to and including raising the dead.

And, no, I don't have medical records or video but a friend of mine saw it and I believe it and that should be enough for you.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see dead people come back to life all the time, it happens Monday to Friday @ 5pm.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yet another thing the faithful are required to lie about in order to stay accepted in their social networks.
Sad.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a banker's report

I would like to see his examples of which banker's reports are contrary to Scripture.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And if you have faith, you can see the Emperor's new clothes...

... you can't see them?  Better not admit it to anyone.
 
