 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   God, tired of f*cking with the USA, turns to Spain and says, "You know what? F*ck you too"   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 2:53 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Awww.
 
stickmangrit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ALCHOHOL ABUSE!!!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Winery "We lost a thousand liters wine worth $50 per bottle"

Insurance co. "You lost a thousand liters of grape juice worth 8 cents a ton"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cabernet Gravel
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a frasstastrophe!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
whoopsie
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone cut that tank, and it let out all the claret.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Exploring the SCP Foundation: SCP-354 - The Red Pool
Youtube _XU4Fvh5h4Q
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
¿Qien es esto?!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Crimson Tide.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First Moors and now this..
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got nothing SOOO

War- Spill the Wine
Youtube espD_-Z-SaY
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LewDux: First Moors and now this..


Moops?
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Winery "We lost a thousand liters wine worth $50 per bottle"

Insurance co. "You lost a thousand liters of grape juice worth 8 cents a ton"


Depends on what they paid on their insurance policy.  If they were paying annual policies for the $50 a bottle, the insurance should pay at that rate.  If they were paying an annual policy for the 8 cents a ton, that is what the insurance policy would pay out.

Whatever coverage they were willing to pay for should determine what they get in response
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Winery "We lost a thousand liters wine worth $50 per bottle"

Insurance co. "You lost a thousand liters of grape juice worth 8 cents a ton"


imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.