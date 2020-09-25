 Skip to content
(wtnh.com) You will need a reservation to pick your pumpkin
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not in Florida.
Gov. DeSantis is creating a new law that will protect the driver of a car that plows thru a pumpkin field killing anyone who is picking them.
 
Veloram
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You want good field picking, you go to Jones'. You want good apples and cider, you go to Lyman. You want a good market, you go to Bishop's.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hah, joke's on them.  I grew my own pumpkin this year.  Sure it's only 4 or 5 inches across, but it's mine!  I named it Earl.  On Halloween I will sharpie a face onto him, break him open, and feast on the goo inside.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Linus was a leader in social distancing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Not to threadjack, but I have a couple questions about that law.

1. If a protestor is open carrying a loaded firearm, and shoots the driver in self defense, are they protected by Florida's stand your ground law?
2. If the protestor is protected by the stand your ground law, where do we draw the line for someone peacefully protesting walking across intersections (when they have a walk sign) shooting at someone who brakes late?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm SOL; Paleface here.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's easy.  Democrats and minorities are not allowed to use stand your ground.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

But guns have rights too, so it's quite the conundrum.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I grew my own pumpkins this year. Big ones. 10/12 pound Connecticut Fields, and some smaller sugar pumpkins. I'm hoping the little guys will make great pies!

