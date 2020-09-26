 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Canadian arrested for not being a terrorist   (globalnews.ca) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, though. If you just want to be an asshole and an attention whore, go be a troll on Reddit or something.

You're not going to be arrested, and you'll get the same basic thrills as you would from telling everyone you're a terrorist.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about time to get serious about the HOA
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is he likes dogs.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Scwharama and Ka Bob
 
MasterPython
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe they could put some effort into tracking down all the real ISIS fighters.
 
Pinnacle Point [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still cooler than Kyle Rittenhouse.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just fly his ass to Syria, and drop a line to ISIS about what he did.

I think they'll know how to handle it.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To convict, they'll essentially have to prove a negative. Good luck with that.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I made it this far into the article before it got too silly,

"The son of an Oakville shawarma and kabob shop owner "

Clearly evil
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
make them apologize first.  Or Maple Syrup
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Get the ice flow ready.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
what a dick, eh
 
