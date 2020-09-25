 Skip to content
Fark Weird News Quiz, September 13-19: Mystery Squash Edition
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I had to go to Nashville this week, and we stopped off to see my Mom. Her apartment building has kind of program where they're distributing lots of fresh vegetables to their residents, and among the stuff she got was stuff she doesn't want. Well, she sent us a few squashes. Two butternut squashes, which will make for some fantastic soup this weekend, and another that she says she tried one of and didn't like at all.

It's yellow, egg-shaped, smooth-skinned, and about the size of a cantaloupe, so everything screams to me that it's a spaghetti squash. But she insists it isn't. Having nothing better to do with my life, I plan on slicing it in half, scooping out the seeds, and roasting it for 40 minutes or so to see what happens. If it doesn't make spaghetti strands, I'll probably just puree it, toss in a bunch of Splenda and butter and a few eggs and dump it in a pie crust. Just about anything starchy tastes good that way.

Anyway, take the Quiz, then come back and tell us what you do when you get mystery items from friends or relatives - like homemade stuff in a Mason fruit jar or a weird melon.

Winners and easiest/hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any problems or have a good Mystery Squash recipe.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, butternut squash makes a good stencil for drawing todgers on things.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kinda got my ass kicked.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was a rough quiz
 
bababa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm number two! I've never been that high before!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mis-clicked on one but, 8 out of 11 ain't bad, at least that's what Meatloaf says.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First time trying it & I didn't do so hot on the "hard" quiz. Only ninth place (Which won't hold up) and first on the "easy" one (again, won't hold up). Fun little time killer though.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Number 2!  Woot Woot!  USA!  USA!
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got a pair of earbuds about 1977 or so. First marketed by Sony. They were pricey and I never got them to stay in my ears. So, for 45 years I have made it a goal to never buy another pair. I still have the originals. They came with a nifty reusable every day container that you could use to wind up the cord. Don't care; used them a few times and now they sit unused.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I miss Nashville. I haven't been back there since I buried my dad a few years ago. But half my life there, it seems.
 
