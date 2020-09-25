 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   The cast of Hamilton makes a PSA about voting   (youtube.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They get around.

And they're right.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love it. Shared!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't throw away your shot!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That could have been much better.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

How do?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

How so?
 
drtgb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always liked this one...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9vTx​7​9Xp_w
 
tinyarena
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thats wat she said
no really
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's 2020, Ladies tell your husbands vote for Biden!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 That was a lot of fun. Thanks, subby.
 
drtgb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This one is good too (NSFW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMkmY​r​ev6VI
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Better costumes a choreography for starters.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What did I miss?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ill take truth over costumes and choreography any day of the week
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They could have ended with a verse along the lines of 'and fark you Mike Pence for coming to our show just so you could storm out when we asked that you be a kind person and pretend like we somehow attacked you'
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was chatting with a co-worker today. For some psychotic reason he uses the number in a remote machine's alias as his reference, so instead of rfdr7jr he calls it seven. I'm a bit more human so that's 7jr, or jr to me, but I digress.

We had a quick chat about that remote device and my brain missfired, I read seven -> Voyager ->  Jerry Ryan .

The final garbage idea that my brain settled on was that no matter your political team, this statement is true:

Jerry Ryan's salacious divorce resulted in the greatest and worst Presidents of the 21st Century.

On this fact we can all agree.

Let's find more nonsense that works for everyone.

/p.s. if you're wondering of we have duplicate numeric designations in our machine library the answer is yes. So that weirdo says 8-one and 8-two.

//Pray for Mojo.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shooting it during a pandemic makes it a tad difficult to add choreography, especially where it was all shot with fixed cameras such as GoPros or the like. I am sure however, you could act as a producer and improve it, along with using your Canadian super model girl friend, right?
 
