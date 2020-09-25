 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Roadrunner wins again   (krqe.com) divider line
5
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Acme Corporation will be receiving a strongly worded letter from that spider's surviving relatives.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING NEWS: Some birds eat bugs!!
 
Kraig57
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I knew the tarantula should have taken a left turn at Albuquerque.
 
Lillya
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ahhh the ole poison in the tarantula trick - well done, Wile E
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lillya: Ahhh the ole poison in the tarantula trick - well done, Wile E


You truly are a super genius.
 
