 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Backpacker)   Between the drooling asshats trashing the Appalachian Trail and the dipshiat influencers stacking stones everywhere else, "leave no trace" is officially far too confusing for most Americans   (backpacker.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Hiking, Recycling, Waste container, Social media, According to Jim, English-language films, Last Friday, North Carolina's Max Patch  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Sep 2020 at 1:17 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People who stack cairns all over the place are the same people who decorate their house with words.

/Live, Laugh, Love, Y'all!🤬
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
like tonight's supreme court news, this is depressing as hell. and not one tiny bit surprising.

i learned "leave no trace" as:

"pack in TP or tampons? pack out the used. find a firescar? take it apart, never make a new one. have cooked food you can't eat? bury it in a really deep cathole or pack it out. brush your teeth? better spin like a top and widely disperse any non-natural toothpaste that's not safe to swallow. walking off an established trail? spread out, don't follow each other, don't make a "new" trail" -in the mid 1990s.

i DON"T expect 1st time weekend campers to be hardcore like that. at all. but i sure as shiat don't expect them to leave blatant plastic trash, blankets, pillows, wagons, and whiskey bottles strewn EVERYWHERE either!

humans. american humans. we pretty much suck.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to Braden, who is a hiking influencer under the name Plug-It In Hikes, Max Patch usually has no more than five campers at its peak at a time.

And thanks to you, it's now overrun. See how great your influence is?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: And thanks to you, it's now overrun.


Thanks to the covid19.  My pristine hikes a little way from Denver have been trashed by people who treat the wilderness like a playground.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
farking jerks.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: like tonight's supreme court news, this is depressing as hell. and not one tiny bit surprising.

i learned "leave no trace" as:

"pack in TP or tampons? pack out the used. find a firescar? take it apart, never make a new one. have cooked food you can't eat? bury it in a really deep cathole or pack it out. brush your teeth? better spin like a top and widely disperse any non-natural toothpaste that's not safe to swallow. walking off an established trail? spread out, don't follow each other, don't make a "new" trail" -in the mid 1990s.

i DON"T expect 1st time weekend campers to be hardcore like that. at all. but i sure as shiat don't expect them to leave blatant plastic trash, blankets, pillows, wagons, and whiskey bottles strewn EVERYWHERE either!

humans. american humans. we pretty much suck.


too many people are doing too many things without taking instruction. here in Ohio you just have to fill out a document to purchase a firearm. they don't make you go learn what to do with the firearm. this is idiocy.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stayed in Owhiro Bay, Wellington and there is a well known Russian rock stacker.

His piles of shiat are tall enough to kill a small child, and every time a rock is disturbed it destroys the soil nearby.

Took exceptional happiness from knocking as many over as I could.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Around here, people paint smooth stones with messages of love and sharing, and leave them along trails for kids to find.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean, I know first-time hikers and campers won't know the niceties of leave no trace; but why are people such disgusting pigs? Maybe you don't know to pack out your trash; but must you leave it scattered all over the hillside?

Of course, I've seen the yards and houses of these cretins, so...yeah...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: luna1580: like tonight's supreme court news, this is depressing as hell. and not one tiny bit surprising.

i learned "leave no trace" as:

"pack in TP or tampons? pack out the used. find a firescar? take it apart, never make a new one. have cooked food you can't eat? bury it in a really deep cathole or pack it out. brush your teeth? better spin like a top and widely disperse any non-natural toothpaste that's not safe to swallow. walking off an established trail? spread out, don't follow each other, don't make a "new" trail" -in the mid 1990s.

i DON"T expect 1st time weekend campers to be hardcore like that. at all. but i sure as shiat don't expect them to leave blatant plastic trash, blankets, pillows, wagons, and whiskey bottles strewn EVERYWHERE either!

humans. american humans. we pretty much suck.

too many people are doing too many things without taking instruction. here in Ohio you just have to fill out a document to purchase a firearm. they don't make you go learn what to do with the firearm. this is idiocy.


Oh, I think the buyers know what to do with it.

Learning how to use it responsibly is another thing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You should see what they leave in the Himalayas.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sgygus: My pristine hikes a little way from Denver have been trashed by people who treat the wilderness like a playground.


Fark user imageView Full Size

They don't treat the cities any better.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: You should see what they leave in the Himalayas.


Slightly used boots. One hike only. Feet included.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I knock down every stone stack I find here with glee.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wolves will fix that.
Bring 'em back!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
F*CK YOU, BRADEN. AND THE NAME YOU RODE IN ON
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You want hippies?
Because this is how you get hippies.
Smelly Hippies.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

luna1580: like tonight's supreme court news, this is depressing as hell. and not one tiny bit surprising.

i learned "leave no trace" as:

"pack in TP or tampons? pack out the used. find a firescar? take it apart, never make a new one. have cooked food you can't eat? bury it in a really deep cathole or pack it out. brush your teeth? better spin like a top and widely disperse any non-natural toothpaste that's not safe to swallow. walking off an established trail? spread out, don't follow each other, don't make a "new" trail" -in the mid 1990s.

i DON"T expect 1st time weekend campers to be hardcore like that. at all. but i sure as shiat don't expect them to leave blatant plastic trash, blankets, pillows, wagons, and whiskey bottles strewn EVERYWHERE either!

humans. american humans. we pretty much suck.


Alien Robot: Sgygus: My pristine hikes a little way from Denver have been trashed by people who treat the wilderness like a playground.

[Fark user image 850x636]
They don't treat the cities any better.


luna makes the assertion, Robot immediately confirms
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: luna1580: like tonight's supreme court news, this is depressing as hell. and not one tiny bit surprising.

i learned "leave no trace" as:

"pack in TP or tampons? pack out the used. find a firescar? take it apart, never make a new one. have cooked food you can't eat? bury it in a really deep cathole or pack it out. brush your teeth? better spin like a top and widely disperse any non-natural toothpaste that's not safe to swallow. walking off an established trail? spread out, don't follow each other, don't make a "new" trail" -in the mid 1990s.

i DON"T expect 1st time weekend campers to be hardcore like that. at all. but i sure as shiat don't expect them to leave blatant plastic trash, blankets, pillows, wagons, and whiskey bottles strewn EVERYWHERE either!

humans. american humans. we pretty much suck.

too many people are doing too many things without taking instruction. here in Ohio you just have to fill out a document to purchase a firearm. they don't make you go learn what to do with the firearm. this is idiocy.


In KY you just hand them cash at a gun show.
It's like buttah.
 
acouvis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Leave no trace of nature in its natural state apparently.
 
pushpinder
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Between graffiti, stacked stones, defacing landmarks and trash, people officially suck and a special membership and authorization should be needed for people to visit such areas (not possible, but would be nice)
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.